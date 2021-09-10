Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low near 55F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low near 55F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 10, 2021 @ 4:49 pm
Pictured is Tate Hazen.
The Sidney High School boys and girls varsity golf teams both placed fifth in their respected competitions at the Dawson County Invite.
The invite was held Thursday, Sept. 9.
Additionally, both teams each had two individual medalists.
Sidney BoysThe Eagles finished fifth with an overall total of 392.
Tate Hazen tied for fourth individually after shooting an 82 overall. He tied with Sam Norman from Laurel.
Also receiving a medal was Logan Schumacker who tied for 15th place after shooting a 93 overall. He tied with Shane Patacsil from Havre.
Rounding out the boys squad was Tanner Tiesen who shot 108 overall, Bradyn Page who shot 109 and Kaleb Kutzler who shot 119.
Sidney GirlsThe girls varsity team finished fifth with an overall total of 392.
Karly Volk led the team, posting a 94 overall. She tied for sixth individually with Haylee Adams from Laurel.
Emilee Iversen was also a medalist. She placed 15th overall after shooting 109.
Also scoring for the girls team was Mercedes Lamb, who shot 119 overall and Brooklyn Boyer who shot 133 overall.
Upcoming Golf TournamentsSidney hosted the Sidney Invite on Friday, Sept. 10.
Those results will be published in the Wednesday, Sept. 15 edition of The Sidney Herald.
Then, on Thursday, Sept. 16, varsity will be playing at the Billings Central Invite. Tee time is set for 10 a.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.