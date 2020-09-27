Sidney High School will be well represented at the state golf competition.
At the Eastern Class A Divisional Golf Tournament September 24, the entire girl's team did good enough to qualify, and three boy's team golfers — Matt Hansen, Braden Kindopp and Tate Hazen — also qualified.
The top four boy's and girl's teams at the divisional tournament qualified for the state event, as well as the top 30 individuals in the boy's and girl's competitions.
Sidney's boy's team placed sixth with a team score of 393, so the entire team did not qualify; but Hazen, Kindopp and Hansen individually qualified.
The girl's team finished second with a team score of 395 behind first-place Laurel, meaning Karly Volk, Sarah Karanjai, Adriana Beyerle, Ella Norby and Emilee Iversen all qualified.
Volk shot a 95 to lead the girl's team, placing sixth overall. Karanjai, like she has all season, was right behind Volk with a 96, as she finished tied for seventh place.
Beyerle and Norby both shot a 102. Rounding out the squad, Iversen shot a 107.
Hansen once again led the boy's team individually, finishing the day with an 88 and finishing 14th among individual golfers.
Kindopp shot a 94, and the final boy's state qualifier, Tate Hazen, shot a 101. The other golfers on the boy's team, Casey Rehbein and Logan Schumacker, only just missed the cut by shooting a 110 and 114, respectively.
On the girl's side of the competition, Laurel took first place as a team, Sidney took second and Park took third. Havre finished fourth, Fergus fifth and Custer County and Billings Central finished behind them.
For team standings on the boy's side, Billings Central finished first, Laurel finished second, Havre third, Park fourth, Fergus fifth and Sidney sixth. Custer County, East Helena and Dawson County also competed.
The state competition takes place in Butte on October 1 and October 2. The day before, on September 30, is a state practice round, which will also be in Butte.