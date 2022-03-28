Athletes from the Sidney Gymnastics Club came home from the state competition in Bozeman victorious, each carrying a medal from placing in the top ten. This meet required athletes to qualify to compete, meaning hard work and success in previous meets brought them to Bozeman for state on March 25-27. All members earned a place in the top ten in their respective divisions, some earning placings in individual portions of the competition. The results are as follows:
Level 3 Junior D Divison:Camryn Franck vaulted a score of 8.950 (fifth place), scored a 7.850 on the uneven bars, 8.375 on the balance beam, 9.150 on the floor routine for an all around score of 34.325. This score earned her eighth place overall.
Zoey Buske scored 8.700 during the vault portion of the competition (fifth place), 7.250 on the uneven bars, 8.275 on the balance beam and scored a 9.375 during her floor routine (sixth place), achieving an all around score of 33.600. This score earned her ninth place overall.
Level 3 Junior C Division:Brynlee Deming placed eighth overall in her division with an all around score of 33.775. Her scores included a vault of 8.700, 7.675 on the uneven bars, 8.050 on the balance beam and a floor routine score of 9.350.
Level 4 Child B Division:Myra Weiland vaulted a score of 8.600 (sixth place), 6.700 on the uneven bars, 8.650 on the balance beam, and a floor routine score of 9.325 (third place) for an all around score of 33.275, earning eighth place overall.
Malia Larson scored 8.650 on the vault (fourth place), 7.700 on the uneven bars, 8.075 on the balance beam and 8.700 on her floor routine. Her all around score was 33.125, earning her ninth place overall.
Level 6 Senior B Division:Morgan Kindopp vaulted a score of 8.700, scored 8.400 on the uneven bars, 8.600 on the balance beam and a floor routine score of 8.500 for an all around score of 34.200 and achieved sixth place overall.
This competition wraps up the competition season for the Sidney Gymnastics Club.