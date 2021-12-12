Purchase Access

The Sidney Gymnastics Club girl’s competitive team competed well on Saturday, December 4 at the Dullum Qualifier in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Sidney’s club had girls compete at levels 3, 4 and 6, and the team is coached by Melanie Morrill and Rachelle Ellis.

The gymnasts competed in five different events, with the scores below separated into each of those categories: Vault, uneven bars, beam, floor and all around.

Here are the gymnasts scores:

Level 3

Zoey Buske V 8.05 UB 6.3 B 7.4 F 8.15 AA 29.9

Brynlee Deming V 8.55 UB 7.0 B 6.7 F 7.65 AA 29.9

Camryn Franck V 8.85 UB 7.65 B 8.2 F 7.85 AA 32.55

Level 4

Malia Larson V 7.7 UB 6.6 B 8.25 F 7.675 AA 30.225

Myra Wieland V 8.3 UB 6.05 B 8.45 F 8.125 AA 30.925

Level 6

Morgan Kindopp V 7.975 UB 8.25 B 8.075 F 8.525 AA 32.825

The team is not done with competitions yet, as the gymnasts will also compete in Bismarck, North Dakota and Mandan, North Dakota in January.

