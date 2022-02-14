The Sidney Gymnastics Club has been busy over the past three weeks. Athletes are scored in four categories: vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor routine. Athletes are then given an all around score based on their performance in the four categories.
Here are the individual results for each meet.
Jan. 15 in Bismarck
Level 3:
Zoey Buske: VT (8.2), UB (6.0), BB (8.0), FX (8.3). All around score of 30.5.
Brynlee Deming: VT (8.75), UB (6.35), BB (7.55), FX (7.8). All around score of 30.45.
Camryn Franck: VT (8.9), UB (7.0), BB (7.65), FX (8.0). All around score of 31.55.
Level 4:
Malia Larson: VT (8.4), UB (7.6), BB (8.3), FX (7.0). All around score of 31.3.
Myra Wieland: VT (8.05), UB (6.9), BB (8.9), FX (9.0). All around score of 32.85.
Level 6:
Morgan Kindopp: VT (7.775), UB (8.0), BB (6.95), FX (8.1). All around score of 30.825.
Jan. 22 in Mandan
Level 3:
Brynlee Deming: VT (8.6), UB (7.3), BB (7.9), FX (7.4). All around score of 31.2.
Level 6:
Morgan Kindopp: VT (8.0), UB (7.475), BB (8.4), FX (8.3). All around score of 32.175.
Feb. 5 in Minot
Level 3:
Brynlee Deming: VT (8.3), UB (6.5), BB (8.15), FX (7.85). All around score of 30.8.
Camryn Franck: VT (8.6), UB (7.45), BB (7.65), FX (8.6). All around score of 32.3
Level 4:
Malia Larson: VT (7.8), UB (7.6), BB (8.25), FX (8.05). All around score of 31.7.
Myra Wieland: VT (7.95), UB (5.7), BB (8.6), FX (8.8). All around score of 31.05.
Feb. 12 in Watford City
Level 3:
Brynlee Deming: VT (8.25), UB (7.5), BB (7.85), FX (8.0). All around score of 31.6.
Camryn Franck: VT (8.75), UB (8.2), BB (8.25), FX (9.0). All around score of 34.2.
Level 4:
Malia Larson: VT (9.2), UB (8.2), BB (7.425), FX (8.35). All around score of 33.175.
Myra Wieland: VT (8.7), UB (7.3), BB (9.2), FX (9.125). All around score of 34.325.
Level 6:
Morgan Kindopp: VT (8.775), UB (6.9), BB (8.875), FX (8.4). All around score of 32.95.
The Sidney Gymnastics club will next compete on Feb. 26 in Billings.