Sidney Gymnastics Level 4 team takes fourth in Mandan
Jan 26, 2023
Jan 26, 2023
Updated 2 hrs ago

The Sidney Gymnastics competitive teams travelled to Mandan on Sunday to compete in the Starstruck Mandan Meet.

Level 3 gymnasts' scores
Brantlee Hanson V 8.700 UB 8.400 B 6.575 F 7.850 AA 31.525
Kenzie Koch V 8.950 UB 8.000 B 8.000 F 7.950 AA 32.900
Adriene Leintz V 8.850 UB 8.600 B 7.750 F 7.700 AA 32.900
Paisley Obergfell V 9.100 (5th T) UB 8.500 B 8.275 F 8.250 AA 34.125
Aspyn Sorteberg V 8.800 UB 7.700 B 7.825 F 8.050 AA 32.375
Kleyo Zoanni V 8.450 UB 8.100 B 8.650 F 8.500 AA 33.700

The Level 4 team placed fourth overall as a team.

Level 4 gymnasts' scores
Camryn Franck V 8.150 UB 6.100 B 8.000 F 8.350 AA 30.600
Malia Larson V 8.400 (5th) UB 7.500 B 8.025 F 8.450 AA 32.375
Averi Riedel V 8.300 UB 9.150 (1st) B 7.675 F 8.350 AA 33.475 (4th)
Myra Wieland V 8.000 UB 6.700 B 9.125 (1st) F 9.100 (1st) AA 32.925

The teams are coached by Melanie Morrill and Rachelle Ellis. Next, the girls will travel to Billings on Saturday, Jan. 28.