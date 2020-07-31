The Sidney Herald newspaper has hired Dillan Schorfheide as its new sports reporter.
Schorfheide, 22, will cover school sports throughout Richland County, including Sidney, Savage, Fairview, Lambert and Richey.
“I’m super excited to have somebody here that has the sports experience we need,” said Kelly Miller, publisher of the Sidney Herald and Williston Herald in N.D. (Both newspapers are part of the Wick Communications family of local newspapers across the United States.)
Schorfheide is from southern Illinois, where he grew up. He has a journalism degree from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill.
“I’m really excited to be working here,” said Schorfheide, who arrived in Sidney with his fiance in late July. “From what I’ve heard, it’s a great sports town. As a former athlete, it’s going to be great to see a town rally around sports, and to be a service to the community so they know what’s happening with all their sports.”
As a sports editor for his college newspaper, The Daily Eastern News, Schorfheide brings a well-rounded set of journalism skills to the position of sports reporter for the Sidney Herald. He covered traditional sports like football, baseball and basketball and reported on both men’s and women’s athletics in college.
Hailing from the midwest, Schorfheide is a hockey fan as well. He played soccer in high school and enjoys golf.
In addition to his reporting, writing and editing skills, Schorfheide is an adept photographer.
“We selected Dillan from a shortlist of other extremely qualified candidates because he’s a good writer and a committed sports enthusiast,” said Eric Gill, editor of the Sidney Herald. “He is a sharp journalist who is as adept at writing colorful features as he is hard-hitting news. He’s a valuable addition to the newsroom.”
In addition to covering sports, Schorfheide is already covering breaking news stories and important events, as well as routine gatherings, such as the recent Sidney School District board meeting.
“Dillan is astute and eager to learn all he can about Richland County,” Gill said.
Schorfheide is well-aware of the importance of sports to a community’s morale, not only in Richland County but throughout the United States — especially youth athletics events during trying times.
“Considering things have been sort of down with Covid,” Schorfheide said, “it’s nice to be able to bring sports back to life, in a sense.”