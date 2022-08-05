Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Sidney High School Fall sports dates to know

Follow Sidney Eagles on Facebook and Twitter for updates and important information about sports in the 2022-23 school year. Game schedules and additional information about Sidney Eagle Athletics and Activities may be found on the Sidney Public School website under the Athletics/Activities tab, https://mt01001320.schoolwires.net/domain/411.



Tags

Load comments