Sidney High School Fall sports dates to know

Follow Sidney Eagles on Facebook and Twitter for updates and importantinformationabout sports in the 2022-23 school year. Game schedules and additionalinformation about Sidney Eagle Athletics and Activities may be found on the Sidney Public School website under the Athletics/Activities tab, https://mt01001320.schoolwires.net/domain/411.
Questions may be directed to SPS Activities Director, Chris Lee at clee@sidneyps.com or 406-433-2330. School secretaries may also be able to answer any questions you have.
High School schedule
The parent/player meeting for all SHS Fall sports is 7 p.m. Monday at the SHS gymnasium.
• 8-12 grade Cross Country — First practice is 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at the SHS track
• 9-12 grade football — First practice is 9 a.m. Aug. 12 at SHS practice field (three practices on the 12th)
• 8-12 grade golf — first practice is 8 a.m. Aug. 11 at Sidney Country Club
• 8-12 grade volleyball — first practice is 4:30 p.m. at SHS gym
• 9-12 grade drill team — first practice is 5:30 a.m. at SHS gym
• 9-12 grade cheer — Fall tryout/first practice is 9:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at SHS
Sidney Middle School schedule
The parent/player meeting for all SMS Fall Sports will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the SMS auditorium.
• 6-8 grade Cross Country — first practice is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at the SHS track
• 7-8 grade Football — first practice is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at Moose Park
• 7-8 grade Volleyball – first practice is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at SMS gym
• 6th-grade Volleyball – first practice is after school Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Central School Gym.