In back-to-back weeks, Sidney has been the host of two very big and very important postseason volleyball tournaments.
From Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, Sidney High School hosted the Class C Eastern Divisional Tournament, hosting the last two days of competition and sharing the first day with Fairview High School.
A week later, from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, Sidney High School then hosted the Class A State Tournament.
Two of the biggest players in helping everything run smoothly, Kali Godfrey and Chris Lee, said the opportunity to host the event is great.
Godfrey, the executive director of the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce, and Lee, the activities director for Sidney Public Schools, said hosting such a tournament does a lot for the community.
"I'm really excited about that. We don't often get the opportunity to host a state tournament for the high school, and this is a time where our economy because of COVID and because of the oil situation, our economy could use a little stimulation. We're expecting the tournament to bring about 1,000 people to town, so this should be nice for our hospitality industry, like our hotels and our restaurants," Godfrey said.
"We are very excited to be hosting the state tournament. It's great to get teams over to this side of the state and experience our neck of the woods," Lee said.
It was only about a week-and-a-half prior to the state tournament that the Montana High School Association named Sidney as the host site for Class A.
Lee said it was a quick turnaround coming off the Class C divisional, but the work got done.
Lee added that Montana State University-Bozeman was unable to host the all-class state tournament this year, and Jim Hawbaker, the Class A representative on the MHSA Board, called Lee and asked if Sidney would be able to/be interested in hosting a tournament.
"We already had local health department approval for the Eastern C Tournament so I made a quick call to ask if we could do it all over again," Lee said.
He added that hosting, regardless of the event or activity, is always very time consuming, and there are a lot of small details and things to plan that people don't realize. With the state tournament though, the MHSA has everything down to a science and things have gone very smoothly, Lee said.
With the tournament coming to Sidney, local places will get some business, and when people come to Sidney and spend money at businesses, sports in the area can benefit in non-direct ways, Godfrey said.
"For example, we have a ton of businesses who sponsor the little league teams, and every event that goes on we have sponsorships for," Godfrey said.
On top of that, the Tourism Business Improvement District, which is a board made up of hotel managers, can authorize funds from the TBID fund to be "grants" for different events, which are sporting events a lot of times, Godfrey said.
She added that the TBID gave $2,000 to the Class A State Tournament, which really helped with costs of the tournament.
In preparation for the tournament, Godfrey said that since she is technically the executive director of the TBID board, she helped get funding from that for the tournament. Otherwise, she said she has been helping Lee by doing whatever she can.
Godfrey added that she also put together an information flyer promoting all the businesses in town and that will be able to answer questions anybody may have.
On top of that, she helped get little bag lunches available for the athletes and get food provided for the referees.
Godfrey wanted to also thank all the volunteers who stepped up to help in any way for the tournament. She said all the volunteers have been amazing with handling everything and being ready on such short notice.
Lee said that the tournament is great because many did not think the season would be able to go this far.
"I'm just excited that we will crown a volleyball champion this weekend and it is pretty cool that we get to do that in Sidney," he said.