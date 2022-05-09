Track and field athletes from class A to class C gathered in Sidney for a meet on Saturday and the results are as follows.
For the boy’s division, in the 4x400m relay, Sidney’s team placed fifth with Nathan Carlsen, Isaac Watson, Daniel Stevens and Xander Schlothauer running.
In individual events, Aden Graves (Sidney) placed second in the 100m dash with a time of 11.67 seconds. Reece Graves (Sidney) placed third with a time of 11.89 seconds, Ryan McGinnis (Sidney) placed fourth with a time of 11.92 seconds, Watson placed sixth with a time of 12.45 seconds, Joseph Yadon (Sidney) placed eighth with a time of 12.58 seconds and Jace Vitt (Fairview) placed ninth with a time of 12.81 seconds.
Schlothauer earned sixth place in the 400m run with a time of 58.50 seconds.
Tyler Olson (Sidney) placed third in the 1600m run with a time of 5:25 seconds and placed eighth in the 3200m run with a time of 11:45 seconds.
During the 110m hurdles, Bradyn Page (Sidney) placed third with a time of 18.63 seconds and Ryan Unruh (Sidney) placed seventh with a time of 19.35 seconds.
Page placed second in the 300m hurdles with a time of 47.11 seconds, Unruh placed fourth with a time of 47.75 seconds and Carlesen placed eighth with a time of 51.23 seconds.
Moving onto field events, Chase Waters (Sidney) placed second in the shot put with a throw of 43’09”, Ty Lovegren (Sidney) placed third with a throw of 42’04”, Hunter Sharbono (Fairview) placed seventh with a throw of 40’00” and Logan Boyer (Sidney) placed ninth with a throw of 36’06”.
Sharbono won the discus competition with a throw of 156’00”, Waters placed second with a throw of 132’04”, Boyer placed fourth with a throw of 113’08” and Deacon Gackle (Fairview) placed seventh with a throw of 107’01”.
In the javelin competition, Jerome Entz (Sidney) earned second place with a throw of 156’06”.
Aren Larson (Sidney) placed third in the high jump with a height of 6’00”, Grady Nelson (Sidney) placed fourth with a height of 5’10” and Jace Vitt (Fairview) placed sixth with a height of 5’06”.
In the pole vault Reece Graves placed second with a vault of 13’00”, Aden Graves placed third with a vault of 13’00”, Stevens placed fifth with a vault of 12’00” and Wyatt McPherson (Fairview) placed ninth with a vault of 9’06”.
Jerome Entz placed third in the long jump with a distance of 20’1.25”, Vitt placed fourth with a distance of 19’11.75”, McGinnis placed fifth with a distance of 19’8.75” and Watson placed tenth with a distance of 18’8.5”.
During the triple jump competition Jerome Entz placed sixth with a jump of 38’8.25” and Aaron Reitz (Sidney) placed ninth with a jump of 35’9.5”.
In the girl’s division, the Sidney team consisting of Anna Allen, Leah Entz, Emma Doty and Olivia Schoepp placed first.
During the 100m dash, Allen placed fourth with a time of 14.38 seconds, Clementyne Bayless (Sidney) placed seventh with a time of 15.16 seconds, Diana Meehan (Sidney) placed eighth with a time of 15.61 seconds and Riley O’Donnell (Sidney) placed tenth with a time of 15.97 seconds.
Allen took fourth place during the 200m run with a time of 31.15 seconds. She was followed by Entz placing seventh with a time of 32.67, Meehan in eighth place with a time of 33.26 and Bayless with a time of 33.29 seconds.
During the 400m run, Carly Buxbaum (Fairview) placed second with a time of 1:06 minutes. Jori Horsburgh (Sidney) placed fourth with a time of 1:08, Olivia Schoepp placed sixth with a time of 1:09.65, Myah Hughes (Sidney) placed seventh with a time of 1:09.84 and Bayless placed eighth with a time of 1:14 minutes.
Ryleigh Kleinke placed second in the 1600m run with a time of 5:56 minutes.
Moving onto field events, Scout Hopes (Fairview) earned third place in the shot put with a throw of 34’08”, Christianna Wall (Sidney) placed fourth with a throw of 32’11” and Kylie Schoepp (Sidney) placed eighth with a throw of 27’03”.
Wall earned second place in discus with a throw of 113’02”, Scout Hopes placed third with a throw of 99’01” and Kylie Schoepp placed ninth with a throw of 67’03”.
Kylie Schoepp also earned eighth place in javelin with a throw of 75’05”.
Teigan Taylor (Fairview) placed second in the pole vault competition with a vault of 10’03” and Brielle Gorder (Sidney) placed third with a vault of 9’00”.
During the long jump, Leah Entz placed seventh with a distance of 14’6.25”.
Leah Entz also placed fourth during the triple jump with a distance of 31’11.5” and Allen followed closely behind with a distance of 29’09” to earn fifth place.
The next meet for class A students will be Tuesday, May 10 in Miles City and class C students will compete at the district meet on Tuesday, May 10 in Sidney. The Sidney Herald will report on both of these in the next issue.