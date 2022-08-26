The Cross Country team strikes a pose. Front row from left are Coach Collins, Dylan Edd, Dyson Romo, John Delgato, Makayle Anderson, McKenna Haralson, Lily Wick, Theresa Wick. Back row from left Koda glanton, Ben Carlson, Ryleigh Klienke, daniel Stevenson, Tyler Olsen, Carter heggum, Jace Hansen, Coach Sundt.
Sidney Middle and High School Cross Country is set to start the season off right with matchups on Friday.
The middle school athletes are traveling to the Wolf Point Invite where they will meet at the Airport Golf Course. The high school students, meanwhile, are on their way to Billings where they will run a course at Amend Park.
“We are looking forward to getting the season started today,” Coach Justin Collins told the Sidney Herald. “The kids have been working hard and we’ve had a great couple of weeks of practice. It should be a nice day on a flat and fast course.”
Collins said he’s excited about the progress he’s seen the kids make so far.
“I just want to see the kids go out and compete, and hopefully start the season with some fast times to build some confidence,” he said. “We will have seven girls competing in the JV division and 1 in the varsity division, and seven boys competing in the JV division on Friday.”
The Sidney Herald will have results from the race in an upcoming edition.