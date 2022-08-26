Cross Country team strikes a pose

The Cross Country team strikes a pose. Front row from left are Coach Collins, Dylan Edd, Dyson Romo, John Delgato, Makayle Anderson, McKenna Haralson, Lily Wick, Theresa Wick. Back row from left Koda glanton, Ben Carlson, Ryleigh Klienke, daniel Stevenson, Tyler Olsen, Carter heggum, Jace Hansen, Coach Sundt.

 Robyn Heck | Sidney Herald

Sidney Middle and High School Cross Country is set to start the season off right with matchups on Friday.

The middle school athletes are traveling to the Wolf Point Invite where they will meet at the Airport Golf Course. The high school students, meanwhile, are on their way to Billings where they will run a course at Amend Park.



