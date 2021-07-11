The last three months have been absolutely crazy for Gresh Jones.
The Sidney native left his assistant coaching job at Dickinson State University to join his then fiancé in Williston, went on to find a home and a job and then got married.
And in the whirlwind of events that happened in the last three months, if there is proof of things that are meant to be, it’s Jones finding his place at the head of Williston High School wrestling.
Jones was hired on as a new PE Teacher and head wrestling coach at Williston High in late May, something he said had always wanted to do.
The journey to Williston started falling into place after his then fiancé found a job at Williston State College as a programming specialist.
That’s when Jones said she told him that he needed to start looking for work in Williston.
Not too long after that, he saw a listing for a PE Teacher at Williston High, and everything else naturally fell into place.
Jones said the new position is a good fit for him, but don’t let his modesty fool you.
Background
Jones was born to wrestle and with two younger bothers, the sport quickly became a family affair.
Growing up in Sidney, he said he and his brothers have been wrestling their entire lives.
In high school, Jones wrestled for Guy Melby, the head coach for the Sidney High School wrestling team.
That’s a big deal because Sidney wrestling is a big deal.
In 2021 Melby earned his 600th win as the head coach for Sidney.
The team in general has 12 state titles, and this year alone they won their fourth straight state title in a row.
During his his high school career, Jones was a four-time state champion.
After graduation he went to the University of Minnesota and wrestled there for two years before transferring to Dickinson State University to be closer to his younger brother.
There, he wrestled for the last three years of his eligibility and in that time he was a two-time All-American.
After he graduated from Dickinson State in December 2020, he got a job as an assistant coach for the same team.
Now, in his new role, Jones said he is hoping to bring a lot of what he learned from college and from Sidney to Williston.
Creating a culture
Ever since he got out of high school, Jones said he always wanted to coach.
And when he got the job at Williston, he said Melby was the first guy to give him a call.
“He said congrats and everything and gave me a couple pieces of advice,” Jones said. “One of the first things that he always told me was that you have to build a culture that you want and you have to start with the little kids.”
Which is one of his first goals as head coach.
He said that by going and talking to younger wrestlers, like those a part of the Coyote Wrestling Club who aren’t even in high school yet, it establishes a precedent—those kids will want to wrestle for a coach that is invested.
That’s how he plans to start creating his own culture within Williston wrestling.
“You look at Sidney’s program and culture is huge,” Jones said. “Melbs had a great personality and that guy worked harder than anybody I know (in wrestling) and that’s exactly what I want to do.”
And Jones is already doing that and the school year hasn’t even started yet.
The first month after he was hired, he said he immediately made his way to Williston and started subbing right away.
Now that he’s in the school’s system, he is doing the summer strength and conditioning with two football coaches and in doing so he is able to work with future wrestlers and get to know them.
Plus, he is helping out and working with the Coyote Wrestling Club.
“I get to see all the kids and I get to work with them and now, I’m starting to meet them and they’re getting comfortable with me and all the kids are asking about wrestling and that’s a really good sign,” Jones said. “As long as the kids are excited about coming out for this and they see me and are familiar with me I’m super happy about it.”
Williston wrestling
Aside from creating a new culture for the team, Jones said there’s other goals he hopes to accomplish this year.
For starters, he hopes to grow the team anywhere from 25 to 35 people.
The second thing he wants to do, is to work with the members so they can be a top-three team in the Western Dakota Association.
As a team, Williston wrestling finished eighth in the WDA this last season.
However, Jones said he is confident that they will have enough people, and the skills, to be a top-three team.
Additionally, Jones said he wants to work with his team individually to help them achieve their own goals.
And, he wants to help them get pumped for wrestling.
So far, he said he’s met 12 guys on the team who are all very excited about the new season. Plus, he said all 12 kids he met have individual goals that they’re hoping to accomplish.
“That’s huge, I’ve already told these boys, you have to have individual goals,” Jones said. “Individually, I want everybody to be excited about wrestling. I am huge on being happy because if you’re not happy in wrestling, you’re going to hate it. If you see a kid walking into the room…and you can tell they have not had a good day that effects everyone else too. So as a coach, you have to make it good for them.”
Jones said that wrestling is a whole body sport and a mental sport, and the mental side is more than half of wrestling.
“So if you’re not there mentally, you could be the strongest guy and still not win the match. It’s not going to happen,” he said.
Additionally, he said he wants each member to get progressively better in every area or their specific area of need where they think they need significant improvement.
On top of that, he also wants to raise community awareness for the wrestling program and get the town excited about it again.
“Everybody always makes fun of me because I’m very upbeat and I clap my hands a lot, but it’s a good thing because the kids love it, and I’m super excited and passionate about what I do or what I say,” he said. “And (the kids) love it and they buy into it and that’s one thing Melbs always told me: the kids have to buy into you first. They’re not going to do well if they don’t buy into what you’re doing and enjoy practice.”
