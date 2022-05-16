Purchase Access

Sidney athletes showed promising talent in Miles City this past week at the John Polich Invitational. The top ten results are as follows:

In the boy’s division, the Sidney team consisting of Aden Graves, Aren Larson, Reece Graves and Ryan McGinnis placed second in the 4x100m relay.

For individual results, Issac Watson placed seventh in the 100m dash with a time of 12.14.

During the 200m dash, McGinnis took fifth place with a time of 24.56 and Joseph Yadon placed sixth with a time of 25.08.

Watson earned fifth place in the 300m hurdles with a time of 46.86, Ryan Unruh placed sixth with a time of 47.32 and Nathan Carlsen placed 49.97 seconds.

Moving onto field events, Chase Waters earned second place in the shot put with a throw of 47’07”, Waters also took home the first place ribbon in the discus throw with a throw of 148’08”.

Jerome Entz dominated the javelin competition as he took first place with a throw of 165’00”.

During the high jump competition, Grady Nelson jumped 5’08” to earn fifth place.

Xander Schlothauer placed fifth in the pole vault with a vault of 10’00”.

Watson earned seventh place in the long jump with a distance of 18’3.75”.

Aaron Reitz and Landon Schumacker represented well during the triple jump placing fifth and tenth with distances of 36’9.5” and 33’2.5” respectively.

In the girl’s division, Anna Allen, Leah Entz, Emma Doty and Olivia Schoepp earned fifth place for Sidney’s team during the 4x100m relay.

In the 4x400m relay, Schoepp, Doty, Jori Horsburgh and Myah Hughes placed third.

During the individual events, Allen placed eighth during the 100m dash with a time of 14.23.

Horsburgh ran the 800m run and placed eighth with a time of 2:39.39 minutes.

Brielle Gorder took the field events by storm, tying for first place in pole vault with a vault of 8’06”. Schoepp, O’Donnell and Doty all tied for eighth place with heights of 7’00”.

Leah Entz earned seventh place in the triple jump with a distance of 30’08” and Allen placed 29’8.5”.



