The Junior versus senior Powder Puff Football game will kick off the Sidney Eagles Homecoming week right, with a match that also raises money to support he Close-up Club and their travel expenses to Washington D.C.
The game begins at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Swanson Field. The entrance fee is $5. No activity tickets will be accepted.
Concessions all be available at the event.
Judging for the hallway decorating will take place on Tuesday. The winning hallway wins a pizza party for all those who helped.
For Spirit Week, students are encouraged to dress according to the following themes:
Monday — Adam Sandler day. Wear your baggy 90s gear, bucket hats and hockey jerseys.
Tuesday — Holiday wars:
Freshmen: Valentine’s Day
Sophomore: St. Patrick’s Day
Junior: Fourth of July
Senior: Christmas
Teachers: National Pajama Day
Wednesday — Country vs Country club
Thursday — Eagle Pride, wear your best maroon and white!
Monday, a warmup game is scheduled with the Junior Varsity to play Miles City at 5 p.m. at Swanson Field at Sidney High School on Monday.
Tuesday, there’s a chili feed with cinnamon rolls at 5:30 p.m. in the main hallway of SHS to precede the coronation at 7 p.m. in the High School gym. This is for a free-will donation and is sponsored by the Booster Club. Proceeds to benefit SHS students.
The Homecoming king and queen will be presented and crowned during the coronation and fall activities swill be introduced! There will be a sub-eating contest, sponsored by Footers to celebrate the occasion. Fun stuff!
Then on Thursday, there’s a pep assembly at 1:25 p.m. on Swanson field, followed by a parade leaving the high school at 2:30 p.m. The parade will follow the traditional route on Central from 8th Street to Main. It will culminate with playing the school song and cheers at the intersection of Central and Main.
After the parade, the Yearbook Car Smash will be held at the intersection of Central and Main.
Volleyball will face Glasgow at 4:30 p.m. at the Sidney High School gym, after which there’s a bonfire at the SLMC (Livestock yards) parking lot. Students who attend will be entered into a drawing for prizes.
On Friday, Sept. 30, Varsity Football will face Hardin at 7 p.m. at Swanson Field. Tail gate activities are planned at 6 p.m. prior to kickoff.
Then on Saturday, Oct. 1, Football faces Miles City at 10 a.m. at Swanson Field and 8th grade volleyball faces Williston at 10 a.m. in the SHS gym.
Sunday Oct. 2, Cream Puff volleyball is set for 5:30 p.m. at Sidney High School gym.
West Side & Central Elementary homecoming activities include spirit days.
Monday, Sept. 26 — Pajama Day.
Tuesday, Se[pt. 27 — Hat Day
Wednesday, Sept. 28 — Sports Team Day
Thursday, Sept. 29 — Eagle Pride Day
If weather permits, students will walk to the homecoming parade on Thursday, which starts at 2:30 p.m. Parents who want to check their child out for the parade should do so at the office prior to 1:50 using normal checkout procedures.
Any children traveling to the parade with their class must return to the school following the parade. Children cannot be checked out to go with their parents directly from the parade.