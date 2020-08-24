Sidney’s sports schedules have been finalized, with the possibility for changes if need be, but sports fans now have the chance to see when their favorite teams will be playing this fall.
These are the most important dates for each sport, and each team’s opponents on those dates. The schedules will be available on the Sidney school district’s website, as well as on Facebook.
High School Football The first home game of the season, also the first game of the season for the high school varsity team, is September 11 against Billings Central at 7 p.m., which is also set as a possibility for the Homecoming game. The other home games for the varsity squad are October 2 against the Fergus Golden Eagles and October 16 against the Havre Blue Ponies.
The Sidney High School junior varsity team has home games September 21 and October 5, and the C-Squad’s only home game is September 26.
Middle School Football The 7th and 8th grade football teams have their first three games at home. September 3, 12 and 19 are all home games for the middle school teams. They have away games for the rest of their schedule.
High School Volleyball All three volleyball teams will open their season at home September 8, which is tentatively scheduled to be the Homecoming game. The opponent for that opening date is the Dawson County Red Devils, starting at 4 p.m.
All the other home dates for volleyball are as follows: September 18 and 26, and October 3, 8, 17, 19 and 29.
Middle School Volleyball The middle school volleyball teams’ first home games are September 11 starting at 4 p.m. against Glendive. Other home dates for the middle school teams are September 12, September 24, October 3 and October 6.
High School and Middle School Cross Country The lone home meet for the high school and middle school teams is the season opener — the Sidney Invite on August 29 at 10 a.m. The invite will be held at the Richland County Fairgrounds. Cross Country has 10 other potential meets, but as of right now, only nine are on the schedule.
Based on the current schedule, the middle school team’s last meet will be October 10 at the Plentywood Invite. After that, the high school team will have two more events.
High School Golf The Eagles golf teams’ first home event is August 18. The Eagles will host Dawson County and Custer at 9 a.m.
The junior varsity technically opens the season first, as the Eagles started August 17 at the Custer junior varsity invite. The other home event for the golf team is September 11, as the varsity squad hosts the Sidney Invite at 10 a.m.
These schedules are subject to change. Homecoming games are tentative and yet to be decided. Games, meets and events may be postponed or cancelled if necessary.
For now, though, sports are happening. Everyone can start to look at when the Eagles will be playing.