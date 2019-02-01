Sidney’s boys basketball team got even for a close loss earlier this season by fighting off Glendive, 41-38, at home on Friday night.
After shooting their way to a comfortable lead in the first quarter, the Eagles struggled in the second quarter and led only 19-18 at the half.
Sidney Coach Chad Quilling said he stressed spreading players out and getting to the basket during his half-time instructions.
“We have to get to the hoop and be smart with the basketball,” Quilling said.
The Eagles outscored Glendive by a 14-4 margin in the third quarter.
“Our defense was decent at times, but you can’t leave their shooters open,” Quilling said. “Our defense is a lot better than it was early this year.”
The Red Devils tied the game at 22-22 early in the third quarter, but Sidney struck for the final 11 points of the third quarter including four points by Bridger Larson and a three-pointer by Aaron Entz for a 33-22 lead.
Glendive, however, responded with the first six points of the fourth quarter including a three-pointer by Parker Buckley.
The Eagles then started to work the clock and were able to extend their lead. Two free throws by Larson were good for a 39-32 margin with 2:39 left.
Free tosses by Alex Lee and Larson kept the Eagles ahead, but Glendive’s Riley Basta fired in a three-pointer to cut the gap to 41-38 with 32 seconds remaining.
After the Eagles threw the ball away, Glendive had a chance to tie the contest but Entz came up with a steal with four seconds left.
Sidney’s top scorers were Larson with 14 and Entz with 11 points.
Also scoring were Cooper McGlothlin with six, Ian Jurgens with three, Trev Stewart with three and Boston Peters with one.
Leading the Red Devils were Stephen Steinbron with 13 and Parker Buckley with nine.
The Eagles played well offensively in the first quarter as a pair of three-pointers by Entz and one by Jurgens produced a 15-3 lead. The Eagles led 15-5 at the end of the quarter.