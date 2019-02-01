Sidney’s girls basketball team couldn’t recover from a poor start and lost to Glendive, 72-25, at home on Friday.
The Red Devils, behind the shooting of Karsen Murphy, jumped out to a 10-2 advantage.
Glendive ended the quarter with three-pointers by Kasidi Walker and Kayla Brown for a 22-6 advantage.
The Red Devils increased their lead to 26-8 early in the second quarter. Sidney’s Maddie Peters hit a three-pointer and a pair of free throws to pull the Eagles to 26-13.
Glendive accounted for the last 13 points of the half to lead by a 43-15 margin.
The Red Devils led 62-19 after three quarters of play.
Sidney’s top scorers were Peters with 15 points. Cassidy Larson scored four. Adding two points each were Trista Hovde, Olivia Schoepp and Ali Merritt.
Murphy scored 17 points for the Red Devils. Scoring nine points each were Jillian Litwiller, Savannah Toms and Bailey Kortum.