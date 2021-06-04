The Sidney High School and Savage High School girl’s basketball teams held a scrimmage on Wednesday, June 2, with the Lady Eagles winning both halves of the contest.
Sidney won the first half by a score of 29-19. Sidney got out to a quick start and used that momentum to hold a good lead through the two quarters.
The team switched directions for the second half and the score was reset, and this time, the Lady Warriors started things off strong.
Defensively, Savage created turnovers and scoring chances the other way, jumping out to a nice lead over Sidney.
In the second quarter of this half game, Sidney started to come back late, and some great three-point shooting gave the Lady Eagles the lead, which was enough for the win.
Savage cut the lead to 29-28 with under a minute left and got a shot off to try and win the game, but Sidney was able to hold on.
Sidney will have more scrimmages throughout the summer, including a scrimmage against Fairview next week.