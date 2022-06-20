In the competitive soccer world, the Sidney Soccer Association teams competed at the State Tournament this past weekend where both teams played hard and saw success.
The U19 team finished the tournament with a 2-1 record. The first game that was played ended up being a tough loss to Miles City. Since the tournament was pool play based, this loss left no chance at the state title; however, that didn’t stop the team from giving it their all in the rest of the tournament play.
Next, Sidney faced off against Big Sky where they came out victorious with a score of 4-1. Finally, the team played Red Lodge and won 5-1. Coach Luke Beenken said, “Going into the Red Lodge game, we knew we had to win. Ultimately, the win didn’t prolong our season but I’d also have to believe they are our biggest rival. No matter what, beating your rival is a fun game to win.
Discussing the huge win, Beenken said, “Our defense forced them into pretty ugly shots from way outside which is exactly what we wanted. You could see that Red Lodge was getting frustrated with the flow of the game.”
The U14 team also played in their state tournament and ended with a tournament record of 0-3. Beenken spoke on behalf of the team and said, “All of the teams we played had a lot of skills and a definite size advantage over us. We’re a young team who is still learning the game and that’s okay. Overall, the tournament was a really good experience.”
For those kids looking to improve their skills over the remainder of the summer, Coach Beenken is hoping to hold open field one to two nights a week, working on drills and techniques and having scrimmages.
“Camps are always a fantastic option,” he said. “If any kids are seriously interested in playing competitive soccer I’d highly recommend looking into a camp in a larger town with more athletes.”