Montana’s Big Sky State Games came to Sidney over the weekend in the form of 3v3 hockey, and the Sidney Storm played a good tournament and walked away with some hardware.
The Storm were able to take third place in the tournament, winning three games in total and playing well in close situations.
In the third place game for the squirt division, the Storm made a nice comeback late in the game to take the lead back and get the win.
Down 6-4 with just under half of the game remaining, Sidney got the offense going again and got on a roll.
In a quick turnaround, the Storm cut the lead to 6-5, then tied the game and took the lead, leaving their opponent, the Dickinson Kings, to now play catch up.
Dickinson picked its offense up to try and tie the game again, but Sidney’s defense stepped up and didn’t let the Kings score any more.
The Storm played great throughout the tournament, scoring a lot in all of their games. In the tournament, the Storm averaged 9.5 goals per game, which certainly helped them be so successful.
They went 2-1 in pool play, and they won in the quarterfinal before losing in the semifinal.
Other Sidney teams also competed over the weekend. The Sidney Mighty Mites, in the mite division, played hard but lost their first-round game in the bracket play.
Then in the peewee division, the Sidney Stallions also lost in the first round of the bracket play, but they played hard and were able to get some good shots on goal.
Overall tournament champions were the Williston Mites (mite division), the Dickinson Player’s Sports Bar and Grill (peewee), the Roughnecks White (squirt) and the Dickinson Mighty Ducks (bantam).