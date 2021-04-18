The spring/summertime means that the beautiful game will also be starting up in Richland County.
The Sidney Strikers are in full swing with practices to get ready for the season, and the teams are excited to start the season and grow as a team.
Luke Beenken, the head coach of the U15 team, discussed what he expects from his team this season and what he will be looking for early on.
Q: How excited are you and the players to have practices going and to get the season going soon?
A: The players are stoked to get back on the pitch. For a number of these kids, this is their first year of competitive travel soccer. For the rest, they haven't played since 2019. They want more practice and more games. It's a blast to coach a group with that level of hunger. For the coaches, we have been itching to get started. We didn't know the players coming in so it's been fun to get to know them and teach them our interpretation of the beautiful game.
Q: When you look at the competition the team will face this season, what are you expecting from the opponents and how does the team stack up?
A: We don't know what to expect from our opponents. Our players seem to have a good feel for our opponents but a lot can change in two years. We are expecting to see a brand of soccer that is fast-paced and somewhat disconnected. We think our group will stack up well during most games. We will be out-sized against older teams but our smaller players are a tough, stubborn bunch that won't back down easily.
Q: Early on with these practices and the first matches, what are the things you will be looking for from the team and what are you working on the most?
A: As a coaching staff, we decided early on that we wanted to teach a more passing-centric brand of soccer. In the past, our teams have relied on getting the ball to some exceptional athletes and letting them use their athleticism to score goals. While that style works around here, it doesn't travel well. Every practice, we place the emphasis on making crisp passes with intent. A common theme from us is, "The best path forward isn't always forward." We use this to help our players understand that every pass does not need to be taking us closer to goal. That mentality leads to quick, unsupported attacks which are unsustainable over 90 minutes. Instead, we work to show our players that the best pass is sometimes backward or sideways. Over the next few weeks, that's what we'll be looking for. We want players to be conscientious of the passes they are making and the opportunities that those passes are creating. Because this is such a new concept for them, we expect mistakes. We might lose games we should otherwise win and that is perfectly fine. In the early stages of the season, we are most concerned with our players working to implement this new style of play.