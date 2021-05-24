The Sidney Strikers U15 team got a big win over the weekend and had some fun in the process.
Sidney played against Lewistown for a pair of games, winning the first game 7-2 then keeping it fun by switching things up in the second game.
The Strikers have been great so far this season, not letting opposing teams score very much while scoring a lot themselves.
On top of that, the team is continually learning how to connect passes more and to play as one whole unit, something they continued to do better over the weekend.
In the first game, the 7-2 win, it didn't take long for Sidney to score; just 18 seconds into the game, the Strikers had a 1-0 lead.
Just a few minutes after that, the team scored its second goal.
"The team came out firing in every way and I was very pleased with their performance," said Luke Beenken, the head coach. "We were able to put players in positions they were uncomfortable in and I thought they did a great job of adapting."
Beenken said the team put on some great passing sequences and really limited Lewistown's chances. In fact, the only goals Lewistown had were from really unfortunate own goals, Beenken said.
The one thing Beenken said he wants to see be done better is his midfield picking up passes from the back line to retain possession and control movement up the field. Otherwise, though, the Strikers played a great game.
Evan Erickson scored two goals to lead Sidney in the win. Brielle Baxter, Jaxson Burger, Carter Heggum, Corben Holler and Tyler Loan each had one goal.
Holler and Heggum each recorded one assist as well. In goal, Rhys Larson made one save, Bryan Allen made three saves and Ethan Erickson made one save.
For the second game, though, the teams decided to switch things up a bit.
Both teams split up their squads and shared players for a bit of fun in a scrimmage-style game.
Beenken said he is very proud of how his players welcomed the visitors and worked with them as if they were teammates this whole season.
"After the game, there were smiles all around and, hopefully, the start of some new friendships. While it was a highly unconventional thing to do, I think it was highly beneficial and enjoyable," Beenken said.