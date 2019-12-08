After losing only one dual match all last year to Post Falls, Idaho, in Sidney’s route to the state championship, this year’s Eagle Invite on Friday, Dec. 6, gave the Eagles another chance to get revenge on Post Falls. That opportunity first came in the dual match of the Pool A Championship with Sidney winning 12-52, but also in the brackets taking first place overall in team points of 225.
“Post Falls has got us the past couple years and this year we get them in both tournaments, which is awesome,” Sidney head coach Guy Melby said.
Sidney’s opening round matchup was against David City, Nebraska. The wrestlers dominated throughout the match with six wrestlers in total securing a pin and six points each for their team winning the team dual match 9-56.
In Sidney’s second-round matchup, the Eagles faced off against Bozeman, who ended up coming in second place overall in team points at the end of the tournament with 196. But Sidney would take the overall team victory of 26-45.
In the bracket portion of the tournament, Sidney’s wrestlers held their own throughout, ultimately placing 12 guys on the stand.
Freshman Owen Lonski placed third in the 103-pound weight class. Fellow freshman Zander Dean also placed third on the stand at 113-pounds. Following that up with a second-place finish of senior Kaiden Cline at 120 pounds and placing fourth was Jordan Darby at 126 pounds.
As the next batch of weight class went up on the stand, Sidney wrestlers continued to find themselves standing on a pedestal. Senior Everett Jensen placed sixth in the 132 pounds category; junior Kolten Reid also placed sixth weighing in at 138 pounds. followed up by a pair of Graves, with sophomore Aden Graves finishing fourth at 145 pounds. and junior Kade Graves securing a third-place finish at 152 pounds.
Rounding out the placed finishers were three Sidney Eagles, all first-place finishers. Junior Dylan Lutz at 160 pounds, junior Riley Waters at 182 pounds and Jett Jones with a first-place finish weighing in at 205. Brodey Skogen, a junior in the heavyweight class, placed fifth for the Eagles.
Melby couldn’t have been more pleased with his team’s overall performance to start the season in what he alludes to as an “organized chaos” tournament.
“It’s probably the toughest thing we go to, so we’re really happy,” he said. “Our kids wrestled phenomenally for the first week out.”
But to Melby, while he’s excited to start the season on such a high note, he understands that it’s the first tournament of a long season and if they want to win their third consecutive state championship, they have a long way to go to get there.
“I got a couple of pages full of notes of things that we need to work on and get better at,” he said. “It’s week one; we’re ahead of everyone else that’s here, so that’s a plus. But we got a lot of work to do. I won’t let them rest and relax. We got a big tournament coming up, so we’ll pat ourselves on the back tonight and get back to work tomorrow.”
Sidney’s next tournament will be at the Glasgow Invite in Glasgow beginning on Friday, Dec. 13.