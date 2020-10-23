Everyone knows by now that plans can change in just a short amount of time, as COVID-19 cases within towns and counties rise or fall.
The sports world is seeing this a lot, as games and events are either cancelled or postponed or are made up once the teams can play each other.
Sidney High School is no stranger to this, as the volleyball, football and cross country teams have all had games or events either cancelled or postponed.
The effects of having games and events not happening have varied, and each team has worked to stay ready for the next games.
Jill Stanek, the head coach for the volleyball team, said that the situation changes week-to-week at times, and due to that, what the team does in one week may not carry over to the next because if a player who was practicing before was in close-contact with someone and has to stay home, players have to step into different positions.
This is also a positive effect, though.
“Everyone is getting extra repetitions in drills and more time to work on/improve skill areas. Since things change day-to-day the girls are getting to really work on positions that they may have not had much experience in- making them more versatile,” Stanek said.
When a game is cancelled, Stanek said the initial shock of the announcement, especially if it is announced the day of a game, does get to the players, but they still get right back in the gym to work hard.
Stanek stressed that even though there have been cancellations and some hardships through it all, things could be worse, and that is exactly what Justin Collins and the cross country teams had the mindset of throughout the season.
Collins, the head coach of the cross country teams, said that they came into the season knowing that the chances of an event being cancelled or not attended were possible and even probable.
“I think our reaction (to not going to events) was it is what it is,” he said.
In some cases for the cross country teams and the volleyball team, Sidney did not attend a meet or go to a game because of the case count or quarantine situation at another school.
In other cases, though, a game or event was cancelled or postponed due to cases at Sidney.
Either way, the two events the cross country teams did not go to both went on, but Sidney decided it was in the best interest of the Sidney teams to not go.
The two invites that the cross country teams did not go to were the Culbertson and Miles City Invites, which were on back-to-back weekends.
Despite that, Collins said the teams knew that they were going to control what they could, and that was how hard they work.
With that, Collins said the team did not break stride and focused on going one day at a time.
Sidney High School’s football team faced some postponements in its season, but it has been able to make up those games.
One of the games was made up on October 20, and while that gave the team three games in a week’s time, the Eagles overcame that challenge with some wins and a secured postseason spot.
While that one-week stretch was a challenge in its own rights, the whole year has been a challenge, said Head Coach Roger Merritt.
But the team has been doing well and is focused, he added.
Teams of all sports at all schools have had to follow the guidelines put in place by the Montana High School Association, as well as local school and health guidelines, and for Collins, he said he was worried the integrity of the sport was going to be affected.
“Normally you line up on the line and you race against your opponent. Now this year, there’s a lot of races where you’re lining up on the line but you’re waiting two minutes after they go, so you’re not really running head-to-head in a lot of situations,” he said.
Other typical aspects of cross country were changed as well; for instance, Collins said runners would walk the course before running it, and this year they cannot do that so runners are not as prepared as they normally are.
But the biggest challenge, in Collins’ eyes, was keeping the competitions as close to the true essence of the sport as possible.
As the coach of the volleyball team, Stanek found one challenge was keeping her players’ morale up even when they could not play a game.
“On days when games are cancelled, we try to make practices fun, changing things up to keep practices interesting as well as doing our best to keep competition high. Then really look at the week to come, set goals and keep doing our best to keep improving,” she said.
Sidney’s golf teams were able to play at all their planned events, and Head Coach Ben Berg said he hopes the other Sidney teams get to play out their seasons and stay safe and get to compete in the playoffs too.
Although cancellations do delay seasons or take away the chance to gain some experience, games and events have been cancelled or postponed by schools to keep their students and communities safe.
At the end of the day, the feeling that Collins and Stanek and other coaches and teams share is that even with guidelines and cancellations and postponements, at least they get a season.
And for the most part, teams have gotten to play most of if not all their games and will get to play out the postseason.