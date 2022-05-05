Purchase Access

Four members of the Sidney Tendo Taekwondo School traveled to Billings on Saturday, April 30, to participate in the 55th annual Karlo Fujiwara Memorial Taekwondo and Judo Tournament.

The tournament was held at MSU-Billings and hosted by the Martial Arts Academy of Billings.

Competitors from the Sidney Tendo School results are as follows:

  • Kinley Williams competed in the 9-12 year old Yellow Belt division and placed third in forms and participated in sparring.
  • Harrison Green competed in the 13-15 year old Blue Belt division where he placed third in forms and first in sparring.
  • Adilynn Baxter competed in the 12-15 year old Brown Belt division where she placed fourth in forms and fourth in sparring.
  • Brielle Baxter competed in the 12-15 year old Brown Belt division where she placed second in sparring.

The next competition for the Sidney Tendo Taekwondo athletes will be May 5-8 at the Western Region Grand Prix competition in Reno, Nevada.



