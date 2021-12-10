The Sidney Tendo Tae Kwan Do students competed on December 4 and had some good finishes at a tournament
In the 5 to 6 year old white belt forms division, Anika Patel placed 3rd, Jaxson Carver placed 2nd, and Jacob Simanton placed 1st.
In another 5 to 6 year old white belt forms division, Ryleigh Hawkins and Leila Thomas tied for 3rd place, Emmett Johnson placed 2nd, and Gunner Forbes placed 1st. In the 8 to 10 year old white belt forms division, Kazi Ahsan and Deonna Hawkins tied for 3rd place, Jacob Stordahl placed 2nd, and Natalie Koosey placed 1st.
In the 11 to 14 year old yellow belt division, Holden Boehler and Michael Dougherty tied for 3rd place, Emmitt Adams placed 2nd, and Jhonatan Delgado placed 1st. In the adult white through brown belt forms division, Victor Cursino placed 2nd and Caleb Baxter placed 1st.
In the 5 to 6 year old white belt sparring division, Leila Thomas placed 3rd, Jacob Simanton placed 2nd, and Ryleigh Hawkins placed 1st.
In the 5 to 6 year old tall white belt sparring division, Jaxson Carver placed 3rd, Gunner Forbes placed 2nd, and Natalie Koosey placed 1st.
In the 8 to 10 year old white belt sparring division, Emmett Johnson and Jacob Stordahl tied for 3rd place, Deonna Hawkins placed 2nd, and Kazi Ahsan placed 1st. In the 11 to 14 year old yellow belt sparring division, Holden Boehler and Emmitt Adams tied for 3rd place, Michael Dougherty placed 2nd, and Jhonatan Delgado placed 1st. In the 7 year old green belt sparring division, Brylee Moran placed 2nd and Winter Huff placed 1st.
In the adult white belt through brown belt sparring division, Victor Cursino placed 2nd and Caleb Baxter placed 1st.