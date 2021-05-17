Sidney Tendo Tae Kwon Do hosted a meet on Saturday, May 15 with the Williston Tae Kwon Do and Judo Academy, finishing the day with some great results.
In the meet, both schools competed in sparring and forms competitions.
In the sparring competition, Brylee Moran placed third among green belts, Adilyn Baxter placed first among blue/brown belts and Faith Clark placed third among black belts.
As part of the forms competition, Sidney also had some good finishes.
Tori Kyhl placed first among orange/green belts in forms, and Harlee Moran placed third in the same division.
Holden Boehler placed second in the yellow belts division, and rounding out he competition for Sidney was Baxter, who placed third in the brown belt form division.