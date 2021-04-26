Members of the Sidney Tendo Tae Kwon Do school placed well at an inter school Tae Kwon Do event held in Williston on Saturday, April 24.
Students who competed participated in forms and sparring events.
In the nine-to-11-year-old yellow belt division, Holden Boehler placed second in forms and first in sparring.
Mathew Kyhl competed in the green belt division for the same age group, and he placed third in forms.
In the same age group and green belt division, Tori Kyhl placed second in forms.
In the brown belt division of the same age group, Adilyn Baxter placed third in forms and second in sparring.
Anyone looking to catch some of the action will not have to wait long to see it in Sidney. The studio will host an event on Saturday, May 15 at 117 North Central Ave.