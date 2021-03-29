On Saturday, March 27, nine members of the Sidney Tendo Tae Kwon Do school traveled to compete at the Williston Basin Sport Tae Kwon Do Duel Tournament in Williston.
The event was held at the Williston Tae Kwon Do and Judo Academy School, and it was directed by Grand Master Randy Waitman.
Members of Sidney Tendo Tae Kwon Do did well at the competition, which was the first competition for both schools since the COVID-19 lockdown.
Overall, the members of the Sidney school did well in the competition.
Here is the full list of results for Sidney:
Macie Fugate, an 11-year-old yellow belt, placed third in forms.
Holden Bohler, an 11-year-old yellow belt, placed third in forms and third in sparring.
Jonathan Delgado, a 13-year-old yellow belt, placed first in forms and first in sparring.
Matt Kyhl, a nine-year-old green belt, placed third in forms and second in sparring.
Brylee Moran, a six-year-old green belt, placed third in forms and second in sparring.
Harlee Moran, a nine-year-old green belt, placed third in forms and second in sparring.
Tori Kyhl, an 11-year-old green belt, participated in a green belt forms division.
Adalyn baxter, an 11-year-old brown belt, placed third in forms and second in sparring.
Brielle Baxter, a 13-year-old brown belt, placed first in forms and first in sparring.