Six members of the Sidney Tendo Taekwondo school traveled to Williston, North Dakota, on Saturday, Oct. 26, to participate in the 2019 Williston Basin Taekwondo and Judo Invitational Championships. This tournament was held at the Williston Area Recreation Center and hosted by the Williston Taekwondo and Judo Academy.
Sidney competitors and their results are as follows Hailey Joslin in the 6- to 8-year-old yellow belt division placed in third in forms, third in sparring and first in belt tie competitions.
Adalynn Baxter in the 9- to 10-year-old blue belt division placed third in forms and third in sparring.
Brielle Baxter in the 11- to 14-year-old blue belt division placed first in forms and third in sparring.
Ashleigh Davidson in the 15- to 17-year-old blue belt division placed third in forms, first in sparring, and first in belt tie competition.
Caleb Baxter in the 16 to adult brown belt and black belt division placed second in forms and first in sparring.
Lisa Sharp in the 16 to adult brown belt and black belt division placed first in forms and third in sparring.