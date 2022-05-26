The Sidney Tiger Sharks are excited to start the 2022 swim season after being named the 2021 Divisional and State Champions.
Marie Holler, head coach of the Tiger Sharks, said, “Last season was epic. We came back strong after a unique season during Covid and took first place at divisionals and then clinched state in Columbia Falls, which ironically was the last place Sidney had won State back in 2012.”
When thinking about the upcoming season, Holler has concerns that it might be tough, due to many of the age group swimmers having to move up. However, for the first time in a few years the team has a strong group of 15-19 year old boys which is several compared to last year’s two athletes.
While lacking numbers in the male 13-14 age group Holler said, “Lacking numbers makes it tough to earn points across the board but I have some very motivated and hardworking swimmers. I’m excited to see what type of times they will cut this year.”
When the athletes start practice, Coach Holler focuses on teaching technique and being efficient in the water. This is so it translates to their races when they are better conditioned later in the season.
“We set time goals based on their fastest times from last year and individual skill or growth goals for this year. The athletes commit to races they want to swim and halfway through the season we revisit their goals to see what they need to work on or change,” said the coach.
The team is set back this year and will not be beginning practice on June 1 as they have scheduled, due to the pool being broken.
To end the interview, Coach Holler wanted to emphasize how beneficial swim is for kids.
“It’s a great full body workout and the kids become such strong swimmers you won’t have to worry about them during recreational swimming,” she said.