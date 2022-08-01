The Sidney Tiger Sharks have returned home as the 2022 Eastern Division Swim Champs.
“It was a great weekend in Plentywood, with many sharks swimming at their best times,” Marie Holler told the Sidney Herald in an email. “The weather on Saturday was wild with hot, 100-degree wether in the morning, to a storm fierce enough to stop the meet after the 13-14 back strokers swam.”
The team had to finish the meet running the 15 to 19 age group backstrokers and fly as the final times on Sunday.
“This worked out well as many sharks placed themselves in these events from their original times,” Holler said.
Many of the Tiger Shark relay teams broke pool records, including 8 and under girls, 9-10 girls, 13-14 girls, and 15-19 girls relays.
“The relay teams did so well that we took the first-place relay trophy,” Holler said.
Other pool records
Kamden Johnson set a pool record int he 8 and u under on Saturday and broke it again on Sunday.
RayElla Radke broke the pool record for the 100 breast, and then Morgan Kindropp broke it on Sunday.
Morgan also broke the pool record for the 50-free on Saturday, and that was broken again by Sunday.
“Although we had many swimmers close to high-point winners this weekend, we only brought home one trophy,” Holler said. “Corben Holler took the High Point trophy for the 15 to 19 bye age group.”
Next weekend, the team heads to Lewistown for the state meet. Columbia Falls was divisional winner for the West.
“There will be tough competition at State, but I have a lot of faith in my swimmers,” Holler said.