The Sidney Tiger Sharks have returned home as the 2022 Eastern Division Swim Champs.

“It was a great weekend in Plentywood, with many sharks swimming at their best times,” Marie Holler told the Sidney Herald in an email. “The weather on Saturday was wild with hot, 100-degree wether in the morning, to a storm fierce enough to stop the meet after the 13-14 back strokers swam.”

Corben Holler poses with his high-point trophy

Corben Holler took the high-point trophy for the 15 to 19 age group.


