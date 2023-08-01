Sidney, MT - In an impressive display of athleticism and teamwork, the Sidney Tiger Sharks have once again emerged as the champions of the Montana Swim Fed State Swim Meet for the third consecutive year. The local swimming team from Sidney, MT, showcased their dominance in the pool, leaving spectators in awe of their exceptional performances.

The State Swim Meet, held at the Conrad City Pool, brought together some of the finest swimming talents from across the state. Amid fierce competition, the Sidney Tiger Sharks stood out, securing their third consecutive state championship title and affirming their status as a powerhouse in Montana Swim Federation.



