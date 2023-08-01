Sidney, MT - In an impressive display of athleticism and teamwork, the Sidney Tiger Sharks have once again emerged as the champions of the Montana Swim Fed State Swim Meet for the third consecutive year. The local swimming team from Sidney, MT, showcased their dominance in the pool, leaving spectators in awe of their exceptional performances.
The State Swim Meet, held at the Conrad City Pool, brought together some of the finest swimming talents from across the state. Amid fierce competition, the Sidney Tiger Sharks stood out, securing their third consecutive state championship title and affirming their status as a powerhouse in Montana Swim Federation.
Heading up the charge for the Sidney Tiger Sharks were the outstanding performances of Morgan Kindopp and Cash Copple. These two young swimmers demonstrated their talent and dedication, claiming the coveted High Point Awards for their exceptional achievements throughout the meet in the 8 and under boys division and the 13-14 girls division.
Morgan Kindopp, known for her graceful strokes and unwavering determination, dominated the competition in multiple events and helped her relays excel. Her powerful freestyle and breaststroke performances took all firsts at State and broke federation records during the season. She even set pool records this weekend in Conrad.
Meanwhile, Cash Copple, a rising star in the swimming community, showcased his versatility by excelling in both individual and relay events. His prowess in swimming all the strokes allowed him to take 1st in the IM, breast and backstroke earned him significant points, contributing to the team's overall success. Copple's coaches and teammates lauded his hard work and dedication to his craft.
The Sidney Tiger Sharks' success can be attributed not only to the standout performances of Kindopp and Copple but also to the collective efforts of the entire team. Each member contributed valuable points, demonstrating the depth and talent of the Sidney Tiger Sharks roster. Among the many athletes on the Tiger Shark team the following came home State champions in their races. Cash Copple was a 3 race State Champion in the 8 and under boys 100 IM, 25 breast, and 25 back. Morgan Kindopp was a 3 state champion in the 13-14 races 50 free, 100 breast, and the 100 free. Toby Kleinke was state champion in the 9-10 50 free and 100 free. Beckett Norby was state champion in the 11-12 boys 200 IM and the 50 back. Paisley Obergfell was state champion in the 9-10 girls 50 breast and 50 back. Braya Radke was state champion in the 9-10 girls 50 free. Many Sharks cut lots of time on Sunday and placed themselves up into higher standings. We took home many medals that the sharks will wear with pride.
Collectively the sharks had many championship relay teams. Beginning with 9-10 boys 100 free relay made up of Ryker Heckler, Caysen Beiswanger, Crew Dethman and Toby Kleinke. The girls 9-10 100 free relay Paisley Obergfell, Harper Danielson, Ella Laqua, and Braya Radke. The girls 13-14 200 free relay Kylee Rodgers, McKenna Haralson, RayElla Radke, and Morgan Kindopp. The boys 13-14 200 free relay made up of Jaxcen Sanders, Jason Sorteberg, Jade Steffan, and Evan Erickson. The girls 9-10 100 medley Harper Danielson, Paisley Obergfell, Braya Radke, and Ella Laqua. The boys 13-14 200 medley Jaxcen Sanders, Jason Sorteberg, Jade Steffan, and Evan Erickson. The girls 13-14 200 medley McKenna Haralson, Morgan Kindopp, RayElla Radke, and Kylee Rodgers. 15-19 boys 200 medley relay Corben Holler, Hunter Sanders, Ethan Erickson, Caleb Kleinke. Mixed 100 Medley relay Brystol Lee, Cash Copple, Tinley Hecker, and Gunnar Jensen.
Coaches, Marie Holler and Taryn Lee, expressed their pride in the team's performance, stating, "It's an incredible feeling to witness our swimmers grow and excel year after year. Their commitment and camaraderie have been the driving force behind their triumphs."
Parents and supporters from Sidney also made the journey to Conrad to cheer on their young athletes, creating an electrifying atmosphere at the city pool. The team's unwavering fan base played a significant role in motivating the swimmers to give their best in every race.
The Sharks are saying goodbye to a few senior swimmers this year and they will be very missed. Elisabeth Langwald and Avery Iverson have given more than 10 years to the Sidney Tiger Sharks and graduated in the spring of 2023. The sharks will also be saying goodbye to 2024 graduates Maci Nelson, Ethan Erickson, Lily Herbst, Caleb Kleinke, and Corben Holler. All these senior swimmers have given so much to our program by helping to coach, mentor, and be role models for the younger swimmers. They will be so missed next year.
The Sidney Tiger Sharks' success in claiming the State Champion Swim Meet title for the third year in a row is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the support they receive from their coaches, families, and community. As they bask in the glory of victory, they are already setting their sights on even greater achievements in the future. Congratulations to the Sidney Tiger Sharks, the pride of Eastern Montana!