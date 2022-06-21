The Sidney Tiger Sharks swam their way to victory in Glendive as 59 swimmers competed in the meet and took home the first place trophy. The majority of the athletes had placings within the top ten, but here are some highlighted results:
Ethan Erickson competed in the boys 15-19 division and placed first in the 50 Free, first in the 100 Free and first in the 50 Fly. Ethan was also named the high point winner in the boys 15-19 age division.
Maci Nelson swam in the girls 15-19 division where she earned fourth place in the 100 Breast, fourth place in the 400 Free and sixth place in the 100 Free.
Crew Falcon competed in the boys eight and under division and placed first in the 25 Fly, second in the 25 Free and second in the 25 Back.
Ella Laqua swam in the girls eight and under division and placed first in the 25 Free, second in the 25 Back and third in the 50 Free. Brylee Moran also competed well in this division, earning first place in the 100 IM, second place in the 25 Fly and third place in the 25 Free.
Zoey Garsjo competed in the girls 13-14 division and placed first in the 100 Fly, third place in the 200 IM and fourth place in the 50 Fly. Morgan Kindopp also competed in this division earning first place in the 50 Free, first place in the 100 Breast and second place in the 100 Free.
In the boys 13-14 division, Jason Sorteberg placed first in the 200 IM, first in the 100 Back and second in the 100 Breast.
Micah Haralson swam in the girls 11-12 division and received first place in the 200 Free, second place in the 200 IM and second place in the 50 Back. Madycen Sanders was a competitor in this division and placed first in the 200 IM, first in the 50 Fly and third in the 50 Back.
Evan Erickson was a competitor in the boys 11-12 division where he placed third in the 50 Fly, fourth in the 50 Breast and fifth in the 50 Free.
Coach Marie Holler said, “There were many great races and many swimmers cut great times. The swimmer's efforts were successful enough to bring home the first place trophy from this meet. This coming weekend will be our one and only swim meet for the season and we are hoping to have all our swimmers compete this weekend.”
Look in the next issue of the Sidney Herald for results from the next swim meet.