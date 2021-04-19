The summer is rapidly approaching, and that means the Sidney Tiger Sharks are going to be in action.
Sean Dodds, the board chairman of the Tiger Sharks organization, is already excited about one thing for sure, and that is the schedule that the swimmers will have for the season.
As far as where the meets are and where the postseason meets will be, Dodds said he is excited that the Tiger Sharks will be competing in those places. For example, the state meet is in Columbia Falls, which is a long drive but is a very beautiful area, Dodds added.
“It’s nice to be able to go and visit some different places because our regular schedule, we go to the same towns, Glasgow, Plentywood, Glendive,” he said.
Divisionals will be held in Lewistown, and Dodds said he’s excited for that because Lewistown is a nice place to go and they run a good meet.
Another thing to be excited about for this season, Dodds said, is the returning swimmers that will be gracing the rosters.
For example, in the boys 13-14 age group and the girls 11-12 age group, there are going to be great swimmers, Dodds said. Overall, he said the program has some great swimmers throughout the age groups and each age group should be competitive this year.
And while Sidney will be great and competitive itself, Dodds said there will be some other good teams to watch for this season.
Chinook, Lewistown and Scobey are some of the tougher teams that Sidney will face this year, Dodds said, among the eastern teams.
Among the western teams, Hamilton and Columbia Falls are two of the tougher teams to face. There still remains some question about the west, though because the western teams barely had a season last year, Dodds said.
As Dodds said, though, the Tiger Sharks will be strong in their own right. Last season, the swimmers broke some records and had some swimmers place in the postseason.
Last year was a little different, but the swimmers got to compete. There were four meets held, and there was a divisional competition, which was nice to have Dodds said.
Even though the season won’t start for a little over a month, the anticipation to get back in the water and practice is high.
Practices start June 1, which is actually part of a rule from the federation that the Tiger Sharks are part of. A few teams have access to indoor pools, but most teams don’t. The start date for practices helps keep it fair so everyone practices at the same time, Dodds said.
The first meet of the season is June 5 and 6 in Harlem. Divisionals are scheduled for July 24 and 25, and the state competition is set for July 31 and August 1.