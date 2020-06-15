The Sidney Swim Club competed in their first east Montana swim meet this weekend. The Tiger Sharks took a total of 42 swimmers and competed against teams from Scobey, Glendive and Plentywood.
It was a great first meet, with many swimmers cutting their own times by very large margins. Sidney Swim Club brought home 2nd place and many high points trophies in a variety of age divisions including:
Girls (11–12): Ave Norby and Ryleigh Kleinke tied for first place
Girls (13–14): Ella Norby took home the high-point trophy
Boys (13–14): Ethan Erickson took home the high-point trophy
Boys (15-19): Seth Dodds took home the high-point trophy