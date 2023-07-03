Sidney travel softball 16U traveled to Bowman, North Dakota, on June 27 to take on the Bowman Blaze. Sidney looked to carry the momentum from their last wins against Bainville on the 18th and Froid-Lake on the 19th. 

In the doubleheader series Sidney split games with the Blaze in a 18-0 shutout win and a 15-9 loss. 



