Sidney travel softball 16U traveled to Bowman, North Dakota, on June 27 to take on the Bowman Blaze. Sidney looked to carry the momentum from their last wins against Bainville on the 18th and Froid-Lake on the 19th.
In the doubleheader series Sidney split games with the Blaze in a 18-0 shutout win and a 15-9 loss.
In the 18-0 win, Sidney was on fire scoring five runs in the first followed by a nine-run second inning. The team would finish the game with a dominate win after the team scored four runs in the third to close out the game.
The Sidney bullpen was locked in during the win, combining for the no-hitter Sidney didn't allow a Blaze hit in the game.
In the high scoring 15-9 loss in the final game of the series, Sidney began the game with a three-run first inning. Bowman, however would score five runs in the bottom half of the first. Despite Sidney's five run second inning, the Blaze would match it and follow it with another five run inning. The lead was too big to overcome for Sidney in the loss.
Switching things up Sidney and Bowman played a fun scrimmage against one another to bring the two communities together. In the game of fun players had to try out new positions that they don't regularly play in the season. The game offered other fun derivatives from the normal style of play such as batters hitting in the opposite side of their dominant one.
In order to cross home plate and score in the game, the player had to think of something fun to do such as a cartwheel or a moon walk.
The game capped off a great day of fun between the two teams.