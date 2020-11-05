Sidney High School’s volleyball team had its season ended on Monday, Nov. 2, but the team improved throughout the season and has good signs for next year.
The Lady Eagles went on the road to Billings Central Nov. 2 in the first round of Class A volleyball postseason action, losing in three sets, 25-12, 25-21, 25-7.
Sidney had a great start in the first set, but after the Lady Rams took a lead, they kept going and Sidney could not catch back up.
The second set was close after the Lady Eagles made a 9-0 run, which put them in position to possibly win the set. They fought hard the whole set, but Billings Central closed it out.
Jill Stanek, the head coach for Sidney, said the team did a good job of staying aggressive in the second set to keep it close.
She added that the team went for some balls that Billings Central may have not expected, and they made a lot of smart plays that helped them stay with the Lady Rams.
Then the Lady Rams got on a roll and took the final set by a bigger score, ending the Lady Eagles’ season.
Stanek said she is proud of her team for how they played against Billings Central.
“Overall they did a good job of trying to come out strong. Unfortunately the third set didn’t quite work out the same way, but I don’t think that they ever gave up, so I’m proud of them for that,” she said.
Sidney finished the year winless, but that won’t accurately tell the story of the team’s season. Sidney hosted Billings Central earlier this year, so the Lady Eagles knew they would be in for a tough game.
The Lady Eagles are a young team, and they showed a lot of growth as the season went on.
One thing that was a positive for this year and will be next year was that a lot of younger players got good playing time.
That helped them grow throughout the season this year, which will only give them that experience to be ready next year.
“We do have a bunch of girls back (next year) who have been playing together now through the year, so that’s exciting to see them be able to play together and work hard as a team,” Stanek said.
One thing that Stanek really stuck out about the team throughout the year is that the team is a hard-working group. Each game, each practice, the team worked hard and didn’t quit, which Stanek was proud to see this season.
Stanek mentioned that the team has put in a lot of work and had too work harder at times because they know that they are a smaller team and face some taller opponents.
This hard work transitioned to the team’s defense, which improved constantly throughout the season and looked really good by season’s end.
“We knew that, coming in (to the season) we were going to be a small team, so that means we just have to pick balls up, so I think that’s something we really focus on and pushed a lot in practice,” Stanek said.
Offensively, again Stanek said the team knew they would be going against taller players, so as the season went on, they got better at making smart plays and picking their spots to hit the ball.
Stanek added that she wished the team got a chance to play some more games because they looked really good as the season went on, and she wished they could have had a chance to show that even more.
As for the seniors on the team, Stanek said she is proud of them and how they were leaders for the team.
“I feel like they had a big impact on our volleyball program. These are the kids that started my first year as head coach, and they did a good job of changing, it’s always hard with a new coach coming in,” Stanek said.
Taylor Stewart, Hadley Garsjo and Amber Kauffman are the there seniors graduating, and they had great seasons in their senior year.
Overall, with different things happening due to the pandemic, Stanek said the team did a great job of adapting to anything that changed and working hard throughout it all. She did say that she wished the team had a chance to play in the tournaments they usually had, but those did not happen this season.
The Sidney volleyball team had a good season, and with all the growth and improvement the team showed, they should be ready to get better next year too.