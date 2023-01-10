featured Sidney wrestlers dominate the mat in Omaha Jan 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email L to R: Aaron Schmitz, Eli Lonski, Brenner Mullin and Bodee Bright Coach Shane Gorder Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Four Sidney wrestlers travelled to Omaha, Nebraska with Team Montana to attend Winter Youth Nationals. Brenner Mullin, Novice 120 and Aaron Schmitz, Novice 130 claimed the championship and coveted chain. Eli Lonski, Schoolboy 70, took second place and in Schoolboy 75 took sixth place. Brenner Mullin finishes first at Winter Youth Nationals Coach Shane Gorder Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wrestler Sidney Omaha Sport Aaron Schmitz Novice Place Eli Lonski Load comments Most Popular Six-year-old swims to the rescue Athlete of the Week: Zane Pilgeram Sidney Health Center welcomes first baby of 2023 Sidney woman dead after head-on collision Drug crimes continue to rise in Richland County Sidney wrestlers dominate the mat in Omaha From the Superintendent's Desk: Savage Public School Identities released in McKenzie Co. accident House rules package passes key hurdle Sidney Public Schools to screen students for mental health and suicide risk Your Social Connection