Sidney wrestlers in Omaha

L to R: Aaron Schmitz, Eli Lonski, Brenner Mullin and Bodee Bright

 Coach Shane Gorder

Four Sidney wrestlers travelled to Omaha, Nebraska with Team Montana to attend Winter Youth Nationals. 

Brenner Mullin, Novice 120 and Aaron Schmitz, Novice 130 claimed the championship and coveted chain. Eli Lonski, Schoolboy 70, took second place and in Schoolboy 75 took sixth place. 

Brenner Mullin champion in Omaha

Brenner Mullin finishes first at Winter Youth Nationals


Tags

Load comments