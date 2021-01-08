The Sidney/Fairview wrestling team is no stranger to success, and so far in this early season, the team has evaded losses and welcomed recognition.
On Tuesday, the team defeated a tough Dickinson team to get an out-of-state win under its belt, and later in the week, the first Class A Wrestling Coaches Poll showed that the coaches at this level saw 10 of the Sidney/Fairview wrestlers as some of, if not the best, wrestlers at their weight class in the state.
Starting off with the wrestlers who were picked as the favorites, Owen Lonski, Aden Graves, Riley Waters and Brody Skogen were all chosen by the coaches as the favorites in the first poll.
All four wrestlers are returning to the team from last season, all with great talent and experience under their belt.
Lonski is ranked the top wrestler in the 113 weight class, Graves in the 160 weight class, Waters in the 205 weight class and Skogen in the HWT class.
Wrestling is a team sport, and to go along with these four wrestlers, there are a lot of other talented wrestlers on the team, some of whom made the poll in different weight classes.
Kolby Hutzenbiler was picked as the fifth wrestler in the top six in the 120 weight class, and Kolton Ried is the No. 4 wrestler in the poll in the 138 class. Rounding out the Sidney/Fairview wrestlers that made the poll are three second place wrestlers and one who is ranked No. 3.
Jordan Darby (145), Kade Graves (170) and Easton hopes (182) were all picked No. 2 in their respective weight classes in the coaches poll, and Zander Burnison was picked No. 3 in the 152 weight class.
Against Dickinson, the Sidney/Fairview team won 44-17, a dominant win over a good out-of-state opponent. Here are the results.
103: (DIND) over Gordon Knapp (SIFA) (Fall 1:57)
113: Owen Lonski (SIFA) over Garrick Morel (DIND) (Dec 8-2)
120: Kolby Hutzenbiler (SIFA) over (DIND) (Fall 1:13)
126: (DIND) over Kaden Wise (SIFA) (Dec 9-2)
132: (DIND) over Ben Carlsen (SIFA) (Dec 12-7)
138: Kolton Reid (SIFA) over (DIND) (Dec 7-1)
145: Jordan Darby (SIFA) over (DIND) (Fall 2:58)
152: (DIND) over Zander Burnison (SIFA) (TF 17-2 0:00)
160: Aden Graves (SIFA) over (DIND) (MD 11-0)
170: Kade Graves (SIFA) over (DIND) (Fall 0:40)
182: Easton Hopes (SIFA) over (DIND) (MD 9-1)
205: Riley Waters (SIFA) over (DIND) (Fall 0:45)
285: Brodey Skogen (SIFA) over (DIND) (Fall 0:19)