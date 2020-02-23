Tot 43–46 – Archer Peterson's place is 6th and has scored 4.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Jorgia Shackelford (Northeast Mont. Club) won by fall over Archer Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:12)
Cons. Semi – Archer Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Sam Rugg (Glendive Mat Devils) (Maj 18–7)
5th Place Match – Gordon Kuhn (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by fall over Archer Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:23)
Tot 46–50 A – Braxton Bousquet's place is 5th and has scored 6.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Sumyt Gonzales (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by decision over Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 5–2)
Cons. Semi – Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Mckenzie Stageberg (Northeast Mont. Club) (Fall 0:11)
5th Place Match – Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Heshton Otis (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:52)
Tot 46–50 A – Raiden Olmstead's place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Raiden Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Mckenzie Stageberg (Northeast Mont. Club) (Fall 0:26)
Semifinal – Raiden Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Sumyt Gonzales (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 0:31)
1st Place Match – Raiden Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Grayson Taylor (Watford city wolves) (Fall 0:54)
Tot 46–50 B – Grayson Lopez's place is 3rd and has scored 11.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Grayson Lopez (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over GRAYSON FAILING (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:00)
Semifinal – Ronan King (Chinook Wrestling Club) won by decision over Grayson Lopez (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 9–5)
3rd Place Match – Grayson Lopez (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Sebastian Smith (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:00)
Tot 54–58 – Xavier Conroy's place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Hunter Zimmerman (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 4:38)
Semifinal – Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Calex Greenough (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:33)
1st Place Match – Calvin Squires (Mustang Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 14–3)
Tot 64–69 – Gannon Hill's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 2 – Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Tamara Taylor (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:28)
Round 3 – Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Paul Groh (Circle Mat Cats) (FF)
Tot 64–69 – Tamara Taylor's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 – Tamara Taylor (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Paul Groh (Circle Mat Cats) (FF)
Round 2 – Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Tamara Taylor (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:28)
Tot 70–74 – Jaren McDanold's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 – Ash Quinton (Poplar Wrestling Club) won by decision over Jaren McDanold (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 16–15)
Round 2 – Jaren McDanold (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Maddox Cottingham (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:31)
Bantam 42–46 – Braylon Kortes's place is 4th and has scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Braylon Kortes (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Semifinal – Rio Oxarart (Mustang Wrestling Club) won by fall over Braylon Kortes (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:48)
3rd Place Match – Brenner Dasinger (Glendive Mat Devils) won by fall over Braylon Kortes (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:27)
Bantam 46–48 – Ayden Schofill's place is 4th and has scored 9.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Ayden Schofill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Riley Swallers (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Maj 11–3)
Semifinal – Jack Kountz (Circle Mat Cats) won by fall over Ayden Schofill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:37)
3rd Place Match – Kennedy Flaten (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Ayden Schofill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 16–3)
Bantam 47–51 – Jackson Escobedo's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Ryker Pedersen (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Jackson Escobedo (Sidney Wrestling Club) (TF 16–1)
Cons. Semi – Alexander Kemp (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by decision over Jackson Escobedo (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 10–7)
Bantam 49–51 – Thomas Ostle's place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Thomas Ostle (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Aiden Small (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:34)
Semifinal – Thomas Ostle (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Grady Greenhaw (Watford city wolves) (Maj 15–6)
1st Place Match – Walker Kirkland (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by decision over Thomas Ostle (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 11–5)
Bantam 51–56 – Bentley Jones's place is 6th and has scored 4.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Liam Huber (Glendive Mat Devils) won by fall over Bentley Jones (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:19)
Cons. Semi – Bentley Jones (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Cort Belling (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:31)
5th Place Match – Kaison McClammy (Poplar Wrestling Club) won by fall over Bentley Jones (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:26)
Bantam 55–58 – Ryker Heckler's place is 4th and has scored 9.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Ryker Heckler (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Kobe Belcourt (Havre Wrestling Club) (TF 17–0)
Semifinal – Garryd O`Leary (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ryker Heckler (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:50)
3rd Place Match – Karver Cromwell (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Ryker Heckler (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 10–1)
Bantam 57–59 – Ryker VonDerHeide's place is 4th and has scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Ryker VonDerHeide (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Semifinal – Taden Sundeen (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ryker VonDerHeide (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:28)
3rd Place Match – Manda Hart (Chinook Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Ryker VonDerHeide (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 12–1)
Bantam 59–64 – Toby Kleinke's place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Carson Sager (Glendive Mat Devils) (Dec 7–5)
Semifinal – Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Shooter Clark (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 1:37)
1st Place Match – Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Mason Sorenson (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:46)
Bantam 65–71 – Eva Peterson's place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Eva Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Bradyn McCulley (Glendive Mat Devils) (Fall 0:38)
Semifinal – Eva Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Maxton Macdonald (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Maj 10–0)
1st Place Match – Eva Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 9–8)
Bantam 65–71 – Noah Triana's place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Semifinal – Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over O`Ryan Burshia (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 0:44)
1st Place Match – Eva Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 9–8)
Bantam 76–76 – Hatch Wills's place is 2nd and has scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 – Mason Sager (Glendive Mat Devils) won by fall over Hatch Wills (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:24)
Round 2 – Mason Sager (Glendive Mat Devils) won by decision over Hatch Wills (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 8–2)
Midget 49–53 – Percy Iversen's place is 5th and has scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 – Braxtyyn Lee (Glendive Mat Devils) won by fall over Percy Iversen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:45)
Round 2 – Hudson Moore (Mustang Wrestling Club) won by fall over Percy Iversen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:24)
Round 3 – Truit Nelson (Circle Mat Cats) won by fall over Percy Iversen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:43)
Round 5 – Chance Cullinan (Glendive Mat Devils) won by fall over Percy Iversen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:47)
Midget 59–62 – Kash Josephson's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Barrett Unterseher (Glendive Mat Devils) won by fall over Kash Josephson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:33)
Cons. Semi – Jeffery Reeves (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kash Josephson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:58)
Midget 60–62 – Hazen Foss's place is 3rd and has scored 11.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Hazen Foss (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ashton Colgan (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:13)
Semifinal – Saunten Gamas (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Hazen Foss (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 12–1)
3rd Place Match – Hazen Foss (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Karter Rice (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Dec 6–0)
Midget 65–70 – Max Kleinke's place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Max Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Bryce Evan (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:06)
Semifinal – Max Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Dustin Milroy (Circle Mat Cats) (Maj 11–0)
1st Place Match – Tay Morehouse (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by decision over Max Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 16–11)
Midget 79–85 – Danny Carlsen's place is 4th and has scored 9.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Danny Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Lawrence Dysinger (Circle Mat Cats) (Dec 1–0)
Semifinal – DC Flaten (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Danny Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:09)
3rd Place Match – Kayson Clifton (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Danny Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 26–17)
Midget 79–85 – Kayson Clifton's place is 3rd and has scored 11.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Kayson Clifton (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Timber Smith (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:24)
Semifinal – Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kayson Clifton (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:46)
3rd Place Match – Kayson Clifton (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Danny Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 26–17)
Midget 79–85 – Kash Mullin's place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kade Croucher (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:14)
Semifinal – Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kayson Clifton (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:46)
1st Place Match – DC Flaten (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:25)
Midget 86–93 – Aaron Schmitz's place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Parker Beitzinger (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Maj 17–5)
Semifinal – Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kellen Moran (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 0:18)
1st Place Match – Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Blayttn O`Leary (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:04)
Midget 86–93 – Riggen Thrams's place is 6th and has scored 4.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Blayttn O`Leary (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by fall over Riggen Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:44)
Cons. Semi – Riggen Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jevin Anderson (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:46)
5th Place Match – Parker Beitzinger (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by fall over Riggen Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:14)
Midget 100–110 – Owen Lillemon's place is 4th and has scored 3.0 team points.
Round 1 – Colton Weyrauch (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by fall over Owen Lillemon (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:42)
Round 2 – Owen Lillemon (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Gage Yellow Owl (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:19)
Round 3 – Kaleb Groh (Circle Mat Cats) won by decision over Owen Lillemon (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 8–6)
Round 5 – Cameron Hale (Circle Mat Cats) won by fall over Owen Lillemon (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:09)
Midget 116–126 – Jeremiah Hill's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 – Jeremiah Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Taylon Hendry (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:10)
Round 2 – Chaz Kegley (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by fall over Jeremiah Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:12)
Round 3 – Jeremiah Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over David Genia III (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:52)
Novice 58–63 – Eli Lonski's place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jeina Reum (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 1:21)
Semifinal – Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Isaac Keller (Glendive Mat Devils) (Fall 0:21)
1st Place Match – Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Rylan McGahan (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 5–2)
Novice 58–63 – Rylan McGahan's place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Rylan McGahan (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ezekial Gourneau (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:22)
Semifinal – Rylan McGahan (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over PADEN NELSON (Circle Mat Cats) (Maj 12–3)
1st Place Match – Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Rylan McGahan (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 5–2)
Novice 65–71 – Carson Propp's place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Carson Propp (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Semifinal – Chasyn Arneson (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by tech fall over Carson Propp (Sidney Wrestling Club) (TF 17–2)
3rd Place Match – Carson Propp (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kellen Hardy (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 1:03)
Novice 72–75 – Graysen Newman's place is 5th and has scored 6.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Lane Spencer (Mustang Wrestling Club) won by fall over Graysen Newman (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:10)
Cons. Semi – Graysen Newman (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Grayson Mills (Glendive Mat Devils) (Fall 3:37)
5th Place Match – Graysen Newman (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Aubrey Sorenson (Watford city wolves) (Fall 2:06)
Novice 90–99 – Shay Severson's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Connor Hastings (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by fall over Shay Severson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:31)
Cons. Semi – Cash Richardson (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by decision over Shay Severson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 10–5)
Novice 90–99 – Allen VanGorder's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – BRITTON MATEJOVSKY (Sundawgs) won by fall over Allen VanGorder (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:25)
Cons. Semi – ALARA PARSHALL (Poplar Wrestling Club) won by fall over Allen VanGorder (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:06)
Novice 104–114 – TayLeigh Olmstead's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Tanner MacDonald (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by fall over TayLeigh Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:25)
Cons. Semi – Rye Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over TayLeigh Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:15)
Novice 104–114 – Rye Thrams's place is 6th and has scored 4.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Brianna Smith (Poplar Wrestling Club) won by fall over Rye Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:28)
Cons. Semi – Rye Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over TayLeigh Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:15)
5th Place Match – Tucker Mury (Circle Mat Cats) won by fall over Rye Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:40)