Tot 43–46 – Archer Peterson's place is 6th and has scored 4.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jorgia Shackelford (Northeast Mont. Club) won by fall over Archer Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:12)

Cons. Semi – Archer Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Sam Rugg (Glendive Mat Devils) (Maj 18–7)

5th Place Match – Gordon Kuhn (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by fall over Archer Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:23)

Tot 46–50 A – Braxton Bousquet's place is 5th and has scored 6.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Sumyt Gonzales (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by decision over Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 5–2)

Cons. Semi – Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Mckenzie Stageberg (Northeast Mont. Club) (Fall 0:11)

5th Place Match – Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Heshton Otis (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:52)

Tot 46–50 A – Raiden Olmstead's place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Raiden Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Mckenzie Stageberg (Northeast Mont. Club) (Fall 0:26)

Semifinal – Raiden Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Sumyt Gonzales (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 0:31)

1st Place Match – Raiden Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Grayson Taylor (Watford city wolves) (Fall 0:54)

Tot 46–50 B – Grayson Lopez's place is 3rd and has scored 11.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Grayson Lopez (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over GRAYSON FAILING (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:00)

Semifinal – Ronan King (Chinook Wrestling Club) won by decision over Grayson Lopez (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 9–5)

3rd Place Match – Grayson Lopez (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Sebastian Smith (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:00)

Tot 54–58 – Xavier Conroy's place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Hunter Zimmerman (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 4:38)

Semifinal – Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Calex Greenough (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:33)

1st Place Match – Calvin Squires (Mustang Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 14–3)

Tot 64–69 – Gannon Hill's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.

Round 2 – Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Tamara Taylor (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:28)

Round 3 – Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Paul Groh (Circle Mat Cats) (FF)

Tot 64–69 – Tamara Taylor's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.

Round 1 – Tamara Taylor (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Paul Groh (Circle Mat Cats) (FF)

Round 2 – Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Tamara Taylor (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:28)

Tot 70–74 – Jaren McDanold's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.

Round 1 – Ash Quinton (Poplar Wrestling Club) won by decision over Jaren McDanold (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 16–15)

Round 2 – Jaren McDanold (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Maddox Cottingham (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:31)

Bantam 42–46 – Braylon Kortes's place is 4th and has scored 7.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Braylon Kortes (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)

Semifinal – Rio Oxarart (Mustang Wrestling Club) won by fall over Braylon Kortes (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:48)

3rd Place Match – Brenner Dasinger (Glendive Mat Devils) won by fall over Braylon Kortes (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:27)

Bantam 46–48 – Ayden Schofill's place is 4th and has scored 9.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Ayden Schofill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Riley Swallers (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Maj 11–3)

Semifinal – Jack Kountz (Circle Mat Cats) won by fall over Ayden Schofill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:37)

3rd Place Match – Kennedy Flaten (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Ayden Schofill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 16–3)

Bantam 47–51 – Jackson Escobedo's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Ryker Pedersen (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Jackson Escobedo (Sidney Wrestling Club) (TF 16–1)

Cons. Semi – Alexander Kemp (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by decision over Jackson Escobedo (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 10–7)

Bantam 49–51 – Thomas Ostle's place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Thomas Ostle (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Aiden Small (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:34)

Semifinal – Thomas Ostle (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Grady Greenhaw (Watford city wolves) (Maj 15–6)

1st Place Match – Walker Kirkland (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by decision over Thomas Ostle (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 11–5)

Bantam 51–56 – Bentley Jones's place is 6th and has scored 4.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Liam Huber (Glendive Mat Devils) won by fall over Bentley Jones (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:19)

Cons. Semi – Bentley Jones (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Cort Belling (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:31)

5th Place Match – Kaison McClammy (Poplar Wrestling Club) won by fall over Bentley Jones (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:26)

Bantam 55–58 – Ryker Heckler's place is 4th and has scored 9.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Ryker Heckler (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Kobe Belcourt (Havre Wrestling Club) (TF 17–0)

Semifinal – Garryd O`Leary (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ryker Heckler (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:50)

3rd Place Match – Karver Cromwell (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Ryker Heckler (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 10–1)

Bantam 57–59 – Ryker VonDerHeide's place is 4th and has scored 7.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Ryker VonDerHeide (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)

Semifinal – Taden Sundeen (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ryker VonDerHeide (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:28)

3rd Place Match – Manda Hart (Chinook Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Ryker VonDerHeide (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 12–1)

Bantam 59–64 – Toby Kleinke's place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Carson Sager (Glendive Mat Devils) (Dec 7–5)

Semifinal – Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Shooter Clark (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 1:37)

1st Place Match – Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Mason Sorenson (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:46)

Bantam 65–71 – Eva Peterson's place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Eva Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Bradyn McCulley (Glendive Mat Devils) (Fall 0:38)

Semifinal – Eva Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Maxton Macdonald (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Maj 10–0)

1st Place Match – Eva Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 9–8)

Bantam 65–71 – Noah Triana's place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)

Semifinal – Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over O`Ryan Burshia (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 0:44)

1st Place Match – Eva Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 9–8)

Bantam 76–76 – Hatch Wills's place is 2nd and has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 – Mason Sager (Glendive Mat Devils) won by fall over Hatch Wills (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:24)

Round 2 – Mason Sager (Glendive Mat Devils) won by decision over Hatch Wills (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 8–2)

Midget 49–53 – Percy Iversen's place is 5th and has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 – Braxtyyn Lee (Glendive Mat Devils) won by fall over Percy Iversen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:45)

Round 2 – Hudson Moore (Mustang Wrestling Club) won by fall over Percy Iversen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:24)

Round 3 – Truit Nelson (Circle Mat Cats) won by fall over Percy Iversen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:43)

Round 5 – Chance Cullinan (Glendive Mat Devils) won by fall over Percy Iversen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:47)

Midget 59–62 – Kash Josephson's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Barrett Unterseher (Glendive Mat Devils) won by fall over Kash Josephson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:33)

Cons. Semi – Jeffery Reeves (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kash Josephson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:58)

Midget 60–62 – Hazen Foss's place is 3rd and has scored 11.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Hazen Foss (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ashton Colgan (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:13)

Semifinal – Saunten Gamas (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Hazen Foss (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 12–1)

3rd Place Match – Hazen Foss (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Karter Rice (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Dec 6–0)

Midget 65–70 – Max Kleinke's place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Max Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Bryce Evan (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:06)

Semifinal – Max Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Dustin Milroy (Circle Mat Cats) (Maj 11–0)

1st Place Match – Tay Morehouse (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by decision over Max Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 16–11)

Midget 79–85 – Danny Carlsen's place is 4th and has scored 9.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Danny Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Lawrence Dysinger (Circle Mat Cats) (Dec 1–0)

Semifinal – DC Flaten (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Danny Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:09)

3rd Place Match – Kayson Clifton (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Danny Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 26–17)

Midget 79–85 – Kayson Clifton's place is 3rd and has scored 11.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Kayson Clifton (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Timber Smith (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:24)

Semifinal – Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kayson Clifton (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:46)

3rd Place Match – Kayson Clifton (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Danny Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 26–17)

Midget 79–85 – Kash Mullin's place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kade Croucher (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:14)

Semifinal – Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kayson Clifton (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:46)

1st Place Match – DC Flaten (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:25)

Midget 86–93 – Aaron Schmitz's place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Parker Beitzinger (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Maj 17–5)

Semifinal – Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kellen Moran (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 0:18)

1st Place Match – Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Blayttn O`Leary (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:04)

Midget 86–93 – Riggen Thrams's place is 6th and has scored 4.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Blayttn O`Leary (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by fall over Riggen Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:44)

Cons. Semi – Riggen Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jevin Anderson (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:46)

5th Place Match – Parker Beitzinger (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by fall over Riggen Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:14)

Midget 100–110 – Owen Lillemon's place is 4th and has scored 3.0 team points.

Round 1 – Colton Weyrauch (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by fall over Owen Lillemon (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:42)

Round 2 – Owen Lillemon (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Gage Yellow Owl (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:19)

Round 3 – Kaleb Groh (Circle Mat Cats) won by decision over Owen Lillemon (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 8–6)

Round 5 – Cameron Hale (Circle Mat Cats) won by fall over Owen Lillemon (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:09)

Midget 116–126 – Jeremiah Hill's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.

Round 1 – Jeremiah Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Taylon Hendry (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:10)

Round 2 – Chaz Kegley (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by fall over Jeremiah Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:12)

Round 3 – Jeremiah Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over David Genia III (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:52)

Novice 58–63 – Eli Lonski's place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jeina Reum (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 1:21)

Semifinal – Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Isaac Keller (Glendive Mat Devils) (Fall 0:21)

1st Place Match – Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Rylan McGahan (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 5–2)

Novice 58–63 – Rylan McGahan's place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Rylan McGahan (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ezekial Gourneau (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:22)

Semifinal – Rylan McGahan (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over PADEN NELSON (Circle Mat Cats) (Maj 12–3)

1st Place Match – Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Rylan McGahan (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 5–2)

Novice 65–71 – Carson Propp's place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Carson Propp (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)

Semifinal – Chasyn Arneson (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by tech fall over Carson Propp (Sidney Wrestling Club) (TF 17–2)

3rd Place Match – Carson Propp (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kellen Hardy (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 1:03)

Novice 72–75 – Graysen Newman's place is 5th and has scored 6.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Lane Spencer (Mustang Wrestling Club) won by fall over Graysen Newman (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:10)

Cons. Semi – Graysen Newman (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Grayson Mills (Glendive Mat Devils) (Fall 3:37)

5th Place Match – Graysen Newman (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Aubrey Sorenson (Watford city wolves) (Fall 2:06)

Novice 90–99 – Shay Severson's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Connor Hastings (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by fall over Shay Severson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:31)

Cons. Semi – Cash Richardson (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by decision over Shay Severson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 10–5)

Novice 90–99 – Allen VanGorder's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – BRITTON MATEJOVSKY (Sundawgs) won by fall over Allen VanGorder (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:25)

Cons. Semi – ALARA PARSHALL (Poplar Wrestling Club) won by fall over Allen VanGorder (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:06)

Novice 104–114 – TayLeigh Olmstead's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Tanner MacDonald (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by fall over TayLeigh Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:25)

Cons. Semi – Rye Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over TayLeigh Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:15)

Novice 104–114 – Rye Thrams's place is 6th and has scored 4.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Brianna Smith (Poplar Wrestling Club) won by fall over Rye Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:28)

Cons. Semi – Rye Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over TayLeigh Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:15)

5th Place Match – Tucker Mury (Circle Mat Cats) won by fall over Rye Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:40)

