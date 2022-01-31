Since the postseason starts this weekend for the SHS wrestling team, now’s as good a time as any to look back on what the Eagles have accomplished this season so far.
Part of that includes seeing how the Eagles, both individually and as a team, stacked up with the rest of the state.
Throughout the season, they stacked up well, and the team, as well as multiple individual wrestlers, were constantly ranked highly or at the top in the state.
Here’s a recap at how the team and its wrestlers were ranked throughout the regular season.
As a team, Sidney has been ranked in the coaches poll at No. 1 throughout the entirety of the season. Despite a few losses here and there, Sidney remained as the top team in the coaches poll this year.
Individually, the Eagles had multiple wrestlers ranked highly or at the top.
Starting with the 103 weight class, Gordon Knapp has remained a top three/top four wrestler in the poll this season. Knapp took third place at state last year, and it is expected he will be at the top in the divisional.
In the 113 weight class, Reece Graves has made waves this season. He has constantly been ranked as one of the top two wrestlers in the state, and he should be someone to watch as the postseason begins.
Owen Lonski comes in at the 126 weight class, where he stayed as the top-ranked wrestler all season long. Lonski is a two-time individual champion who will be looking to stay atop his weight class this season.
At 145, Zander Dean is once again looked at as the top wrestler in the state. Dean will be defending his state title from last year and has been great so far this season.
Like Dean, Zander Burnison leads Sidney in the 152 weight class, looking to defend his title from last year.
Burnison is one of the terrific seniors leading the way for Sidney, and he will be key to the Eagles’ team success this postseason.
In the 160 weight class, Sidney is represented by Aden Graves. Graves has won his weight class each of his first three years, so he looks to close out his high school career with four individual state titles.
Lastly, the final Sidney wrestler who has been consistently ranked as one of the best two wrestlers in his class is Grady Nelson at 170. Nelson is yet another returning state placer for Sidney, and he will play a big part in the team’s success this run.