Being such a familiar stage for the Sidney High School wrestling team, not a lot can be different.
After the team celebrated placing first in the Eastern A Divisional on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27, head coach Guy Melby didn’t think too much was different from this divisional win than past ones.
“No, other than it’s at home. We don’t get them very often. We tried to make it a classy deal, I thought our face-offs were kind of cool with the spotlights. We tried to make it cool for everybody, so yeah it was good, it’s fun. It’s always fun to have the accumulation of your season come to like two weeks. This is one step, this week won’t mean a damn thing if we don’t win it next week,” he said.
From the moment Gordon Knapp pinned his opponent in the 103 weight class championship bout, the Eagles didn’t lose any momentum and took first place in 10 of the 14 weight classes.
For Melby, he thought everyone did well, and for the most part, there weren’t many spots where the Eagles faltered.
“I think we had two bad matches the whole weekend, I don’t know how many times we wrestled but it was a lot. To only have two matches where, we lost an overtime match and then we lost a guy at (132) that we thought we’d get in, but other than that it was a great, great weekend. A lot of fun man,” he said.
In the days prior to divisional, Melby said the team was in its best shape; there were no injuries nagging anybody too much and the team was performing well.
After seeing his team compete at the Divisional, with state up next, Melby said his team looks great.
“(At state) I expect a lot of the same. We lost an overtime match today that won’t happen next week. So yeah, I expect a lot of the same. These guys are hungry, they’re excited about wrestling in the tournament, and they’re ready to roll,” he added.
For the Sidney seniors, especially, Melby loved the divisional performance because they got the chance to go out on top at home.
Overall, 10 Sidney wrestlers took first place in their weight class. Regarding that kind of dominance, Melby said sometimes you simply have to pinch yourself.
Here are the results for all the Sidney wrestlers at the divisional.
103 Gordon Knapp Divisional Champ
113 Owen Lonski Divisional Champ
120 Kolby Hutzenbiler fourth Place
126 Zander Dean Divisional Champ
132 Kolton Reid second Place
138 Jordan Darby Divisional Champ
138 Kade Rindahl sixth Place
145 Zander Burnison second Place
152 Aden Graves Divisional Champ
152 Grady Nelson third Place
160 Kade Graves Divisional Champ
170 Dylan Lutz Divisional Champ
182 Easton Hopes Divisional Champ
205 Riley Waters Divisional Champ (Jug Beck Quick Pin Award Winner)
205 Trey Schepens third Place
HWT Brodey Skogen Divisional Champ
These 16 wrestlers will be moving on to state this weekend to represent the Eagles.
Overall, Sidney took first place as a team with 387.5 points.
In order, here are the rest of the teams’ places from the divisional.
2 Laurel 225.0
3 Fergus (Lewistown) 213.0
4 Custer Co. (Miles City) 208.0
5 Havre/Box Elder 113.5
6 Park (Livingston)/ Sweet Grass County (Big Timber) 103.0
7 Dawson Co. (Glendive) 95.0
8 Hardin 61.0
9 Billings Central/Joliet 54.0
10 Lockwood (Billings) 51.5
11 East Helena 1.0