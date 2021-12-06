The campaign to defend its state title began for the Sidney High School wrestling team on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, as the Eagles hosted the Eagle Invitational.
Sidney competed against multiple teams from Montana and five other states, and the teams from in-state included some Eastern A rivals and some great teams from other classes.
Overall, in team scores, the Eagles took third place with a score of 172. The only teams above Sidney were Post Falls, Idaho (176 points) and Columbia, Idaho (198.5).
The rest of the team standings are as follows:
Dickinson, North Dakota- 135
Huntley Project- 130.5
Mahomet-Seymour, Illinois- 104.5
Lake Stevens, Washington- 104
Laurel- 99.5
Custer County- 88
Rapid City, South Dakota- 84
Minot, North Dakota- 83
Oak Harbor- 77
Circle- 69.5
Williston- 69
Glasgow- 53
Lockwood- 41
The teams competed in a bracket-style tournament on Friday, and on Saturday, the teams had their wrestlers compete in individual brackets.
In the individual competition, the Eagles had many wrestlers do well and place highly in their respective weight class.
Gordon Knapp took fourth place in the 103 weight class bracket. Knapp is one of the returning state placers for Sidney.
In fact, most of Sidney’s placers from the weekend are returning state placers/champions.
For example, Owen Lonski took third place in the 126 weight class, and Zander Dean took second place in the 145 weight class. Following them, Zander Burnison took first in the 152 class, and Aden Graves took first in the 160.
Lastly, Grady Nelson took sixth in the 170 weight class.
Reece Graves also did really well, taking first place in the 113 weight class. He is the only placer from the weekend who isn’t a returning state placer.
While the boys did great, so too did the girls who represent Sidney on the mat.
With last season holding the first state tournament for girl’s wrestling, there’s some extra excitement for the sport this year.
Amaiya Kirn, who took first at state last year, took first place in the 132-138 weight class over the weekend, and Keela Kary, who placed fifth at state last year, took first in the 120-126 weight class.
Also placing for the girl’s team was Karen Rosales, who took fifth in the 120-126 weight class.
It was an all-around successful weekend for the wrestling team, and the weekend a season where the Eagles will look to win a fifth-straight title.
The next action for Sidney will be Friday, December 10, when the Eagles compete in the Glasgow Invite.