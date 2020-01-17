The Sidney Eagles wrestling team was back on the home mats Thursday night, Jan. 16 in the Brawl for the East in the Glendive dual against the Dawson County Red Devils. The wrestling dual was split in between the Sidney girls basketball game and the boys basketball game. The wrestling team continued to pick up where they left off every dual this year so far, dominating the Brawl in the East, defeating the Red Devils by an overall score of 6-65.
“That was dominant. We’re kind of on fire,” Sidney Eagles wrestling head coach Guy Melby said.
Seven out of the nine wrestlers for Sidney pinned their opponent, but Melby understands that more tests are on the way and he’s hoping his guys can continue the hot streak.
“We’re going to be tested this weekend, we got some really good matches coming up,” he said.
Sidney results in Dawson County matches:
Freshman Kaiden Wise-103 pounds-win by fall.
• Pinned his Glendive opponent with 1:31 left in the first round.
Senior Kaiden Cline-120 pounds-win by fall.
• Pinned his Glendive opponent with 1:15 left in the first round.
Senior Everett Jensen-132 pounds-win by fall.
• Pinned his Glendive opponent with 55 seconds left in the second round.
Sophomore Aden Graves-145 pounds-win by fall.
• Pinned his Glendive opponent with 1:04 left in the first round.
Junior Kade Graves-152 pounds-win by fall.
• Pinned his Glendive opponent with 1:29 left in the first round.
Junior Dylan Lutz-160 pounds-win by technical fall.
• Defeated his Glendive opponent 2-16 in three rounds.
Sophomore Teagan Cutler-170 pounds-loss by fall.
• Glendive senior Nelson Crisafulli pinned Cutler with 1:32 left in the second round.
Junior Riley Waters-182 pounds-win by fall.
• Pinned his Glendive opponent with 1:09 left in the first round.
Senior Jett Jones-205 pounds (wrestled in the heavyweight class)-win by fall.
• Pinned his Glendive opponent with 29 seconds left in the second round.
“It’s been a great week, a good week of practice and now we’re going to get on the road to Miles City and get to Casper, Wyoming by tomorrow.”
Sidney wrestling will be in the Casper Duals beginning on Friday, Jan. 18-Saturday, Jan. 19 in Casper, Wyoming beginning at 2 p.m.