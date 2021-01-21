Last year's state wrestling champions from Class C and B visited Sidney, along with Baker, for a quad mixer on Tuesday, and not even they were a match for the Eagles.
The Sidney/Fairview wrestling team has beat up on every other team it has faced so far this season, and with defending state champions visiting, you may have thought things would be a little tougher for the Eagles.
But no.
Things were not tougher.
While Circle, the defending Class C champion, and Glasgow, the defending Class B champion, looked very good and did well, Sidney still dominated and showed why they are who they are.
Now, let me be frank with you all for a second. I hardly ever, actually never, go first person for a game or event recap, but the Eagles wrestling team is the most dominant high school sports team I have ever seen.
I've played against and seen some amazing high school teams, but what this wrestling team is capable of is amazing.
The athletes on the team are strong and ripped, and they have some of the best work ethic I have ever seen.
Everyone told me when I got here, and before I got here, that wrestling is the big thing in town, and now I see why. I can't say anything else, other than it is simply amazing to watch these wrestlers work.
Now, back to the regularly-scheduled programming.
Perhaps the best match to show how tough the visiting teams were, and yet how dominant Sidney is, was the final match of the entire event, between Sidney's Brody Skogen and Glasgow's Mayson Phipps.
Neiher really had an upper hand through the three rounds of their match, and at the end, they were tied 1-1. Into the overtime frame, though, Skogen finally gained some ground and scored a takedown to get the win.
It was a testament to Glasgow's abilities and toughness, but a reminder that even at a 73-pound deficit, Sidney was still top dog.
"We looked pretty good. I don't know how many matches we lost, but it wasn't very many, against Glasgow I think we lost one," head coach Guy Melby said.
Melby gave the deserved props to Glasgow and Circle, saying that both of them should repeat as champions in their respective classes as well.
He also said that one of the goals of the quad was to be better than they were a week ago, and he said he thought the team definitely looked better.
"We did a lot of good things, we beat a lot of good guys, so it was a good night for us," Melby said.
While Tuesday's quad was another dominant win for Sidney, it was a chance for the Eagles to face some tougher competition ad get a nice tuneup for the remainder of the season.