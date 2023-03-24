The Cutting Edge Dance Studio competed in the FLY Dance Competition in Billings on earlier this month.
Owner and Co-Director Jennifer Carlile said the team was well prepared in advance in for the competition. It paid off — they earned the Studio of Technical Excellence Award.
"Our studio has never been more prepared, as a whole, this early in the season," Carlile said. "With our first whole-company competition happening earlier than normal, we've been pushing hard to get ready in time. After seeing routines from each age level place, receive special recognition, and truly succeed, I feel that we achieved that."
The studio found success across categories, Carlile said.
"We completely dominated the senior division in solos, duos, and groups. Then to top it off, our studio received the Studio of Technical Excellence Award given above all other studios in attendance. It was a great weekend for all these hard working dancers," she said.
The studio boosted four title winners over the weekend as well. Macey Sparks won the Premier Junior title, Violet Frank won the Premier Teen title, Kinley Wieland won the premier Senior title, Emma Doty won the Senior title.
Final Event Results
Elite Division Petite Level:
"Baby, That's Rock 'n Roll" 1st overall group and judges choice. The team also took second overall in "Everlasting Love".
Elite Division Teen Level:
"Four the Sake of Tap" 2nd overall small group + Highest Scoring Routine of Session
"Fly Me to the Moon" (Andrea Farrow) 4th overall solo, Title Runner Up
Elite Division Senior Level:
"Long Cool Woman" 1st overall small group
(This group of dancers also placed 2nd overall with the first routine, "My Girl."
"Hurricane" 1st overall large group
(This group of dancers also placed 2nd overall with the second routine, "London.)
"Playing with the Boys" (Emma & Isa Doty) 2nd overall duo/trio
"Dancing in the Street" (Kinley Wieland, Ave Norby) 3rd overall duo/trio
"Fur Elise" (Emma Doty) 2nd overall solo
"Hardcore Symphony" (Kayla Sparks) 4th overall solo
"Sugarfoot" (Abby Schilling) 7th overall solo
"Roadrunner" (Ella Norby) 8th overall solo
Premier Division Junior Level:
"Time for Tea" 4th overall small group
(This group of dancers also placed 5th overall with their second routine, "Chattanoogie.")