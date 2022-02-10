The initial first wave of sign-ups is over. With the currently signed-up players, we were able to register two teams, a U14 and U19 team. If your child has the birth year of 2003-2010 they can still sign-up by going to the Sidney Soccer Website.
There are a limited amount of spots left on the two teams as you can only roster 18 each, so we will decide on a first come first serve basis. The cost of travel soccer is $150 and the cost of the uniform. Practice should begin around the first part of April and games are on Saturdays at various fields around the state.
The furthest we have traveled to play games is Bozeman. If you have any questions please reach out to us via email at sidneysoccerassoc@gmail.com or Facebook Messenger on our Facebook page.
Rec Soccer:
Rec soccer sign-ups are still going on for anyone PK-eighth grade. Hurry to sign-up before February 18th, after the 18th participants will have to pay a late fee. We can not accept any late sign-ups past the 25 of February.
Rec soccer takes place starting April 5-May 26 Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Teams will have 1-2 games a week either from 5:15-6:15 or 6:15-7:15. PK-K through first grade has skills before their games and then scrimmages.
Rec soccer is a fun activity to keep your child moving into summer. Rec is a non-competitive way to get to play soccer and stay active. Glow soccer and Challenger soccer camp coming June 6-10 are among the fun activities available in addition to rec soccer.