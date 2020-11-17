Richey-Lambert and Savage had great years in six-man football, as both teams finished the year with winning records and made it to the playoffs.
With such talent and great seasons, it’s only fitting that players from each team were named to the Eastern Division All-Conference Team.
The three seniors from Savage, Gentry Conradsen, Sloan McPherson and Logan Nelson, made the list, and Tiegan Cundiff, a sophomore, and Grady Gonsioroski, a junior, made the list from Richey-Savage.
Savage had no players with playoff experience on the roster this year, and the three seniors were leaders and big impact players for the team on its way to earn its first playoff win in at least four years.
Nelson was the quarterback for the team, who was more than capable of making plays either with his passing ability or by outrunning tacklers on the ground.
Conradsen was a dual-threat offensively, either running the ball out of the backfield or catching a pass and gaining yards after the catch.
McPherson was able to drop back and make some great throws as well, and if he caught a pass or got going from a handoff, nobody was going to stop him.
All three were great on defense too, whether it be Conradsen making big stops at the line of scrimmage or Nelson and McPherson making plays in coverage or tackling the ball carrier.
Richey-Lambert also had a great season, and one thing to keep in mind for the team is that it will only be losing one senior, having a lot of younger talent and experience to build upon for next year.
Some of that younger talent lies within Cundiff and Gonsioroski.
Cundiff made a lot of great plays on offense, especially as a wide receiver. With Cundiff’s skill set and abilities, he will definitely be back on this list in the coming years and a big reason the Fusion will be good for the next couple years.
Gonsioroski was a do-it-all guy for the Fusion, making good passes to his receivers or gaining plenty of yards on the ground.
He’ll be a terrific leader again next year and will also be a big reason that the Fusion are a threat next season.
Both players were also good playmakers on defense, whether it be causing a turnover or making an important play by tackling the ball carrier.
The Fusion had a very fun offense to watch, hitting hard and hitting fast, so watching how these two grow in the offseason and do next year will be fun and interesting.