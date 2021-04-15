Sidney High School's wrestling program will get the chance to shine on a national stage, coming off its 12th overall, and fourth straight, program title.
Zander Burnison, Zander Dean, Owen Lonski, Grady Nelson, Aden Graves and Kade Graves will be traveling to Virginia Beach, Virginia to compete in the National High School Coaches Association wrestling tournament, as part of the national high school championships.
Sidney head coach Guy Melby said that everyone who will be in the tournament will have been a state placer in their respective state, so there will be some very tough competition there.
But the Eagles going have some recent history to give them some momentum going in. Dean, Lonski, Aden and Kade Graves all took first place at state in their respective weight classes, and Burnison and Nelson took second and third, respectively.
One big difference between the state tournament and this national tournament is the amount of competition. Melby said at the state level, each class has a 32-man bracket, but at this national tournament, the brackets will have over 100 participants in each weight class.
Lonski and Kade Graves, though, said they are ready to compete at the tournament, and their recent title gives them some extra motivation and preparedness.
Kade said the recent title gives him a good feeling going into the tournament, especially knowing that the field of competition will be full of wrestlers who are state champions or placers in their own right.
Lonski agreed and added that the mentality to have is that the record is back at 0-0 and to go in ready for anything.
Sidney's program is no stranger to traveling for different events, but this season, the team wasn't able to go out-of-state like they normally have.
Because of that, Kade and Lonski both agreed that getting to travel again will be nice.
Kade added that the goal for the Eagles is to place at the tournament and do well, and Lonski said he wants everyone to give their best effort at the tournament.
Melby mentioned that the program has been going to this tournament for awhile, and six different wrestlers have placed at it before.
The tournament starts on April 23 and will end on April 25.